First on Fox – Summit Learning, a digital learning platform funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, has recommended that schools monitor some parents’ online activities, such as their critical comments and public Facebook groups.

The summit recommended that schools “listen to the online conversation” from parents and provide instructions on how to do so. Fox News Digital has disclosed Summit Learning’s recommendations in an internal portal that is not available to the public but is available to educators using the platform.

The digital platform is used by hundreds of schools in the US and was developed in part by Facebook engineers who continued to work on the platform until Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s organization entered into a partnership in 2017.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative but did not receive a response.

Schools trying to implement the summit have faced pushback from concerned parents Student Data Security, among other aspects of the program. For example, after Cheshire Public Schools in Connecticut joined the Summit in 2017, the program ended due to “opposition” from parents, according to the Summit. Cheshire’s superintendent acknowledged that the platform would have access to students’ names, emails and analytics on their performance.

Furthermore, research by The National Education Policy Center, based at the University of Colorado Boulder School of Education, alleged that Summit’s contracts with schools “present potentially significant risks to student privacy and open the door to the exploitation of that data by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and possibly by undisclosed third parties— The objective has nothing to do with improving the quality of education for those students.”

Summit Learning called the researchers’ allegations “unfair.”

“Protecting student privacy is a top priority and one we take very seriously,” Fox News Digital was told. Summit’s privacy policy states that it “does not sell or use personal information to make money” and that it “does not use student personal information for anything other than educational purposes.”

“In certain cases, we may use de-identified information, (meaning information that cannot be used to identify or contact an individual) to improve your experience on education services,” the policy added.

Using Cheshire as an example, the summit instructed schools to adopt an “aggressive communication strategy” to avoid a repeat of successful parent uprisings on the platform.

“Online Discussion Groups: Parents can create groups on Facebook or other online platforms to discuss Summit Learning… [these groups] Summit has been used to build a campaign against learning. “On this issue, the summit advised schools to look at “groups with serious names”.

“You can stay up-to-date by setting up Google Alerts to receive email notifications when keywords (such as ‘Summit Learning’ + your school name) appear on the website. Regular monitoring of your school’s social media accounts for comments and questions about Summit Learning is also critical,” it said. is

Summit suggested that schools also “should watch” social media posts from reporters requesting parent interviews about Summit Learning.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Summit Learning said, “The document you shared encourages school leaders to pay attention to their community’s concerns so they can provide factual information and open conversations about their vision for education.”

To avoid the expected resistance from parents, the summit suggested that schools “cultivate” parents who could be “cooperative” a year before the dispute begins. For example, schools can encourage parents to speak out at school board meetings to balance negative statements and write letters to the editor following negative coverage in the local media.

“If you already know supportive parents…explore if they would be willing to share their experiences with other parents through a letter, newsletter, or school board meeting.”

“The claim that the program encourages teachers to ‘spy’ is untrue,” Summitt explained to Fox News Digital. “Connecting with parents on public social media outlets, paying attention to local news, and having conversations with families are positive ways that educators can understand, address, and support the needs of their communities.”

Summit also advised on “warning signs” that indicate parents are in the early stages of organizing a “campaign against Summit Learning.” The summit cautioned schools that “adversaries can form quickly” and should not be ignored.

An example of a warning sign that opposition is escalating includes parents asking “persistent questions…especially after a good-faith attempt to provide information.” Another example of a warning sign is a flood of “similarly worded questions or email inquiries.” [are sent] to the district,” according to Summit.

Summit defended itself against concerns about student privacy by saying, “As with any student record, our school and Summit have strict protocols in place to protect student data contained in the Summit Learning Platform. The platform contains limited information on student grades and assignments, teacher feedback, and email addresses that students use on the platform. Lets log in.”

The summit added that “access is limited to teachers and parents” and included information about the system in place to protect data.

“We are committed to using the information for educational purposes only and we do not sell user data, including non-identifying data,” he told Fox News Digital. “We go above and beyond compliance and industry standards [to protect student privacy].”