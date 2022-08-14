Zofia Posmysh, who wrote about life in concentration camps, has died at the age of 98

Zofia Posmysz, who served three years in concentration camps for participating in the Polish resistance to the Nazi occupation during World War II and later acclaimed for her work on the Holocaust as a journalist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter, died on August 8. in Auschwitz, Poland. She was 98 years old.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum announced her death in the city, where the remains of the Auschwitz concentration camp are preserved, as a reminder of the human capacity for incomprehensible evil.

Ms Posmysh (pronounced POCE-mish) was born on August 23, 1923 in Krakow, Poland to a Catholic family. In May 1942, she was arrested by the Gestapo for liaising with fellow students at an underground university who were distributing anti-Nazi leaflets. She was taken to Auschwitz, where about 1.1 million people will die, the vast majority of them Jews.