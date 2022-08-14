Zofia Posmysh, who wrote about life in concentration camps, has died at the age of 98

Zofia Posmysz, who served three years in concentration camps for participating in the Polish resistance to the Nazi occupation during World War II and later acclaimed for her work on the Holocaust as a journalist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter, died on August 8. in Auschwitz, Poland. She was 98 years old.
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum announced her death in the city, where the remains of the Auschwitz concentration camp are preserved, as a reminder of the human capacity for incomprehensible evil.
Ms Posmysh (pronounced POCE-mish) was born on August 23, 1923 in Krakow, Poland to a Catholic family. In May 1942, she was arrested by the Gestapo for liaising with fellow students at an underground university who were distributing anti-Nazi leaflets. She was taken to Auschwitz, where about 1.1 million people will die, the vast majority of them Jews.
She survived the brutality at Auschwitz, but was later assigned to work in the camp kitchen and warehouse. In mid-January 1945, she was transferred to the Ravensbrück concentration camp and its offshoot Neustadt-Glewe, from which she was released on May 2.
Together with 20 other women, she returned to Krakow and lived in Warsaw for many years, where she had an older sister.
Her writing career began when she was hired as a reporter and newspaper editor. She was not looking for an author for her first article, an account of the war criminal trials in Nuremberg, Germany. Instead, she signed her Auschwitz identification number: 7566.
Ms. Posmysh began writing for Polish radio in the early 1950s. During a business trip to Paris in 1959, she walked around the Place de la Concorde among tourists, many of whom spoke German.
“Suddenly someone appeared behind me,” she recalled much later on the Polish podcast Stories From the Eastern West. It was the voice of my overseer. All this time she lived a peaceful life in Paris. She quickly realized that this woman was not really her former guard at Auschwitz, but at that moment “just wouldn’t leave me alone,” she recalled.
This spawned her most famous work, The Passenger in Cabin 45, later titled The Passenger. It was released as a radio play in 1959, the novel published in 1962 was translated into 15 languages, a motion picture in which she collaborated on the script with the director., Andrzej Munch and opera.
The opera was written by Polish-born Mieczysław Weinberg, a Jew who lost his parents and sister during the Holocaust, and the Russian Alexander Medvedev wrote the libretto. It was conceived in the Soviet Union and completed in 1968; Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich praised the opera, but it was banned by the Soviet Union.
The opera reverses the moment in Paris when Ms. Posmysh thought she had stumbled upon her former Auschwitz guard. It is about Lisa, a middle-aged German woman, who is on board an ocean liner bound for Brazil in the early 1960s, accompanying her husband, who is about to take up a diplomatic post there. Lisa is stunned to see a fellow traveler staying in cabin 45. She thinks it might be Martha, who was an Auschwitz cellmate when Lise was her bodyguard.
It premiered at the 2010 Austrian Music Festival, and in 2014 it was performed by the Houston Grand Opera at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan as part of the Lincoln Center Festival. Ms. Posmysh was seated in the audience and received a standing ovation when she was introduced.
“Weinberg’s music moves boldly from depicting the life of wealthy Germans aboard ship to the horrors of the death camp,” wrote Anthony Tommasini in his review for The New York Times. “The hero of the evening, and, in truth, of the opera, was Mrs. Posmysh, whose novel is based on her own experiences in Auschwitz.”
Ms. Posmysh’s list of survivors was not immediately available. She was married. Her father was shot dead by the Germans during the war that her mother survived. She also had an older sister.
Ms. Posmysh was among the former prisoners of Auschwitz who greeted German-born Pope Benedict XVI during his visit there in 2006.
In January 2020, survivors attended a ceremony at the former extermination camp commemorating the 75th anniversary of his release. The event came amid growing concern over a resurgence of anti-Semitism in the United States and Europe, as well as rising animosity between Russia and Poland over who was primarily responsible for the German invasion of Poland that started World War II.
Ms. Posmysh was unable to attend the ceremony, but she was aware of attacks on Polish leaders by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I’m afraid that with time it will become easier to distort history,” she told The Times at the time. “I can never say that it will never happen again, because when you look at some of today’s leaders, that dangerous ambition, pride and feeling that they are better than others is still in play. Who knows where they might lead?