New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Zoë Kravitz has some regrets.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kravitz revealed how she “wants” to manage. She called Will Smith’s Oscar slap differently.

Shortly after the actress attended the awards show, Kravitz took to Instagram to share a picture of herself removed from the red carpet and wrote, “Here’s a picture of my outfit at a show where we’re clearly attacking people on stage now.”

She also responded “no” to an Instagram user who asked in the comments if she supported Smith’s actions.

Joe Kravitz recalls feeling ‘uncomfortable’ while on location for ‘Big Little Lies’: ‘weird racist people’

“I’m torn about what to say right now because I want to talk about it. I have very complicated feelings around it,” Kravitz told the outlet. “I wish I would have handled it differently. And that’s OK.”

At the time, Kravitz also posted a second picture, which has since been deleted, with the caption, “Here’s a picture of my outfit at the award show after party—where we’re clearly yelling obscenities and attacking people on stage.”

According to Variety , the 33-year-old actress faced massive backlash online for her comments, with some internet users pointing to a 2013 interview with V magazine where she made comments about Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, at age 14. time

Chris Rock addresses Smith Oscars bash while on comedy tour with Kevin Hart: ‘I’m not a victim’

In her interview with the WSJ, Kravitz addressed her post-Oscar aftermath.

“It’s a scary time to have an opinion or say something wrong or make controversial art or statements or ideas or anything,” she told the outlet. “It’s scary because art is about conversation. In my opinion, it should always be the subject. The Internet is the opposite of conversation. The Internet is about people putting things out there and not taking anything back.”

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

She said: “I’m reminded that I’m an artist. Being an artist isn’t about everyone loving you or thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that sparks a conversation or inspires people or makes them feel. I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I think. I want to express myself through art.”

Smith was surprised Dolby Theatre The audience and viewers were at home as he took the stage during Rock’s remarks after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The rock turned Pinkett Smith and “Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see that.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The joke struck a nerve. Pinkett Smith, who shaves her head, has been open about her alopecia diagnosis. Smith publicly apologized to Rock and was banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years.