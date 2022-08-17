type here...
Zoë Kravitz regrets slapping Will Smith

(CNN)later Will Smith slaps Chris Rock During this year’s Academy Awards, Zoë Kravitz posted red carpet photos of herself from the event on social media.

“This is a pic of my dress from the show where we’re now abusing people on stage,” she wrote in the caption.
That didn’t go over well with some on the Internet, and Kravitz now says, “It’s a terrible time to have an opinion or say something wrong or make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything.”
    “It’s scary mostly because art is about conversation. I think that should always be the point,” she told the Wall Street Journal magazine. “The Internet is the opposite of conversation. The Internet is people throwing things out and not taking anything in.”
      Reflecting on it, Kravitz said she’s “torn about what to say right now, because I just want to talk about it; I have so many complicated feelings around it.”
      “I would have handled it differently,” she said. “And that’s okay.”
      These days, she said, she wants to express herself through her art, including her directorial debut, “P***y Island.”
        One of the stars is her current boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum.
          He told the publication that he did not know Kravitz before the project, but had complete confidence in her handling of the film.
          “People that I can name that I think have really built something different and stronger right out of the gate, she’s at the top of that list,” he said. “Having said that, you don’t know someone as a director until you see them on their first day.”

