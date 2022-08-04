type here...
FOOTBALL Ziyech at United, De Jong at Chelsea?
SportsFOOTBALL

Ziyech at United, De Jong at Chelsea?

Chelsea re-entered the race to sign Manchester United’s top transfer target Frankie de Jong.

Authorities at Old Trafford have been courting the Barcelona playmaker for months now, with new Netherlands head coach Erik ten Hag particularly interested in signing his compatriot. United reportedly had a £71m deal up for grabs but De Jong is now rumored to be opting to move to south west London for a chance at Champions League football. Chelsea are also reportedly considering a deal with former Arsenal poacher Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Meanwhile, pesky football journalists around the world are enthusiastically fanning the flames of a brewing quarrel between Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldowho was seen leaving last Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano before going full-time.

Ten Hag called it “unacceptable” and now the question seems to be growing: who wants to sign C-Ron? Serie A side Napoli have emerged as contenders, while reports from Spain say Atlético Madrid wouldn’t mind him either, but they need to sell someone before they can take on the humble 37-year-old.

Ronaldo’s towering Stuttgart ahead of the furore Sasha Kalajdzic has become another Ten Hag target, according to the Mail, although the Bundesliga club is not prepared to sell for less than £55m. As the Dutch coach is desperate to avoid becoming over-reliant on Anthony Martial for the upcoming campaign when Ronaldo could leave, he has also made inquiries about RB Leipzig prodigy. Benjamin Seskoand also looks after his former ward at Ajax, Judge Ziyech Chelsea.

More news about Manchester United: Charlie SavageThe 19-year-old son of pundit Robbie is attracting the attention of many Championship and League clubs after showing strong form in the club’s pre-season program, according to the Mail.

Breaking news from Andy Hunter and Fabrizio Romano this morning: Everton have repeated a €40m (£33.5m) offer from West Ham for Amadou Onana in a last ditch attempt to intercept David Moyes’ move to the Lille midfielder.

Elsewhere in the Premier League Nottingham Forest Summer supermarket sweep may continue: Athletic reports ‘Willem II’ forward Jizz Hornkamp (not) Steve Cooper’s latest target. The 24-year-old will be Forest’s 13th signing this summer, which sounds like an awful lot, even though most of the promotion-winning team left after the previous campaign.

Dries Mertens leaves Napoli. Photo: Ciro de Luca/Reuters

Last night, Dries Mertens posted an emotional farewell to Naples supporters on social media, thus ending his nine-year association with the club. Juventus They were reportedly eager to get their hands on the 35-year-old Belgian, Napoli’s all-time leading scorer, but the man himself is said to have snubbed them due to his continued loyalty to Napoli. Parthenopei. Other mentioned club Marseilles in the south of France, which may be convenient, because Mertens keeps his house overlooking the Gulf of Naples and plans to visit him often.

north of the border hibernian trying to bring in a winger Martin Boyle returned to the Scottish Premier League after playing against Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia. The Australian international left Hibs for the Middle East in January, only to have his new club relegated from the top flight.



