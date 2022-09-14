new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More than a dozen attacks on pro-life organizations across the country, which the left-wing anti-abortion group Jane’s Revenge has claimed, have not resulted in a single arrest.

Jane’s Revenge has been responsible for at least 18 arson and vandalism attacks on crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) and other faith-based organizations across the US since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation first told Fox News Digital in June that it had opened an investigation into the targeted vandalism. The FBI said in a Sept. 7 statement that it is still investigating “a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations and reproductive health clinics across the country, as well as judicial buildings, including the US Supreme Court,” but it did not specifically mention Jane’s Revenge.

“These incidents are being investigated as domestic violent extremism, violations of the FACE (Freedom of Clinic Entries) Act, or violent criminal matters, depending on the facts of each case,” the FBI told Fox News Digital in an email. Working closely with our law enforcement partners at the national, state and local levels.”

Jane’s Revenge, which formed this year, has been responsible for at least 18 acts of vandalism and arson across the country in the name of abortion rights.

The first of the attacks took place on May 8 at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison, where a group was shot and vandalized with threats saying, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.” No arrests have been made in the case, which is still active, police told Fox News Digital.

“No arrests have been made, but as far as I know, no person of interest has been taken into custody or brought in for questioning,” Wisconsin Family Action President Julien Appling told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Appling said he has not heard from any federal or local authorities regarding the case since early June.

The same day as the attack in Madison, Jane’s Revenge made its post First press release Anonymous blogging host noblogs.org is demanding the “dissolution of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days” along with a picture of the vandalism.

In another online statement on June 15, Jane’s Revenge indicated that local cells were operating across the country and would continue its violence, calling it “open season”.

“Your thirty days expired yesterday. We respectfully offer [sic] the way You can walk away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as difficult as possible for you to continue your campaign of oppression. Last month we demonstrated how easy and fun raiding can be. We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves,” the statement said.

Since the Madison attack, Jane’s Revenge claims to have carried out more than a dozen additional acts of vandalism against pro-life organizations. Fox News Digital reached out to police departments investigating each incident and not a single arrest has been made or publicized.

Jane’s Revenge claims the May 14 vandalism at the Alpha Pregnancy Center in Reisterstown, Maryland.

“No arrests have been made in connection with this case,” the Baltimore County Police Department told Fox News Digital. “Our detectives are following leads and in communication with our federal partners in this investigation.”

Jane’s Revenge was responsible for the May 22 desecration of St. Michael’s Parish in Olympia, Washington.

“The investigation remains open at this time. No arrests have been made,” the Olympia Police Department told Fox News Digital. “If anyone has information about that crime, please call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.”

Jane’s Revenge was responsible for vandalized windows and graffiti at Next Step Pregnancy Services in Lynnwood, Washington on May 25.

“No arrests have been made,” the Lynnwood Police Department told Fox News Digital.

On May 30, vandals targeted the Dove Medical Center in Eugene, Oregon during a rowdy demonstration organized by Jane’s Revenge. While several arrests were made for disorderly conduct that night, no one was arrested for spray-painting “Abortion is Healthcare” on the building.

“We have not made any further arrests or investigations following the conclusion of the June 24/25 incident,” the Eugene Police Department told Fox News Digital. “No arrests were made for vandalism that night.”

Jane’s Revenge was responsible for two attacks on June 2, one at the Agape Pregnancy Resource Center in Des Moines, Iowa, and the other at the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center in Washington, D.C. Police told Fox News Digital that no arrests were made in either case.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that the case in DC is currently classified as “suspended,” meaning every reasonable avenue of investigation has been pursued and exhausted and the case is no longer active until any additional information is presented.

Jane’s Revenge claimed credit for two more attacks on June 7, one at CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Amherst, New York, which injured two firefighters, and one at Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in Asheville, North Carolina. Police told Fox News Digital that no arrests have been made in either case and that the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made in the June 8 attack at the Options360 Women’s Clinic in Vancouver, Washington, and the investigation remains ongoing, police told Fox News Digital. Vandals doused the building with red paint and spray-painted it with “Jane’s Revenge.”

On June 14, Jane’s Revenge was responsible for smashing windows and spray-painting “Abortion is Liberation” at Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life in Minneapolis. Police told Fox News Digital that no arrests have been made and the case is currently “closed.”

Jane’s Revenge claimed credit for the June 20 vandalism at the Redford Pregnancy Care Center in Michigan. Police told Fox News Digital that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Respect Life Ministry office in Hollywood, Florida, Lennon Pregnancy Center in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, Life Choices Clinic in Longmont, Colorado, and Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg, Virginia were also vandalized on May 30, June. 19, June 25 and June 25, respectively, were claimed by Jane’s Revenge in separate raids. Those police departments did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiries, but the four clinics said they were not aware of any arrests.

“The FBI continues to follow up on leads,” a Blue Ridge spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Jane’s Revenge was also responsible for the July 8 vandalism at the Clearway Clinic in Worcester, Massachusetts, and the August 18 vandalism at Bethlehem House in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Those two centers and the police departments investigating each case did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Fox News Digital only compiled attacks specifically claimed by Jane’s Revenge and not the dozens of additional attacks attributed to the group because of similar tactics and messages.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, demanded in June that US Attorney General Merrick Garland resign over the Biden administration’s Justice Department’s inaction in prosecuting members of Jane’s Revenge in connection with the attacks.

Cotton, who is the ranking member of the subcommittee on Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism, the Intelligence Committee and the Armed Services Committee, called on the DOJ to investigate Jane’s Revenge as a “domestic terrorist organization.”

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.