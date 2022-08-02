Zelensky says civil partnerships for same-sex couples could become legal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responding Tuesday to a citizen’s petition calling for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Ukraine, raised the issue of “civil partnerships” but said the constitutional definition of marriage as the union of one man and one woman could not be changed in wartime.

Mr. Zelensky replied after petition enlisted the support of more than 25,000 Ukrainians. Ukraine does not recognize the right to marry same-sex couples and does not have a law allowing them to enter into civil unions. Calls for equal rights for these couples have been heightened in part by the casualties of LGBT soldiers helping the country fight a brutal Russian invasion.

According to the decrees of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, servicemen must inform the parents and spouse or other close relatives of the deceased serviceman. But these rules do not apply to same-sex couples who cannot legally marry.