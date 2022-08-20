Zelensky, Putin Signal support for international inspection of Zaporizhia nuclear plant: Live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have both signaled support for international inspectors to visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant after both nations claimed the other had attacked it, raising fears of an impending nuclear disaster.

In it Friday night addressZelensky said Ukrainian diplomats, United Nations diplomats and a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency were “working on the exact details” of the mission to be sent to the power plant.

“With this mission, full security restoration in ZNPP and Enerhodar can begin,” Zelenskiy said.

The Kremlin said Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron among them First phone conversation since May Ukrainian shelling around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant “poses a threat of mass destruction that could lead to radioactive contamination of large territories.” According to statements by, Putin also agreed to the deployment of the mission Office of the French President And the Kremlin.

Russia and Ukraine still blame each other for the attack on the nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe.

Zelensky during his Friday address described the fighting at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as “blackmail with radiation” by Russia.

The state nuclear energy company of Ukraine, Energoatom, said in an earlier statement that the attack on the plant “created a humanitarian disaster in the city.”

The situation at the nuclear power plant remained largely unchanged on Friday, despite claims by the Russian Defense Ministry that Ukrainian forces would launch a provocation there. Institute for the Study of War saidUS think-tank.

Latest Developments:

►Russian forces opened fire on “important infrastructure” in Kharkiv city and region Saturday morning, Oleg Sinegubov, head of Kharkiv’s regional state administration, said. wrote on Telegram on Saturday. There were no casualties.

Russian forces have stepped up their fight to capture one of the dwindling number of cities already not under their control in conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, as they continued shelling towns and villages in the country’s north and south.

The US Will send $775 million aid package of arms, drones to Ukraine, official says

According to a senior defense official, the United States will send another package of weapons to Ukraine, including long-range artillery ammunition used to have devastating effect on Russian forces.

The $775 million aid package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, which are expertly employed by Ukrainian forces, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under guidelines set by the Pentagon. The rocket, which has a range of more than 40 miles, has been used to destroy Russian command posts, ammunition depots and logistics hubs.

The military aid package includes drones, conventional artillery ammunition and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles to protect Ukrainian troops from Russian roadside bombs, the official said.

The United States has provided $12.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2014, more than $10 billion of that in the last year.

-Tom Vanden Brook

The US Ukraine is buying large shipments of grain for starving regions, the UN says

The United States is moving to buy about 150,000 metric tons of grain from Ukraine over the next few weeks, for the next shipment of food aid from ports no longer blocked by the war. the head of the World Food Program told the Associated Press.

David Beasley said final destinations for the grain have not been confirmed and discussions are ongoing. But the planned shipment, one of which the UN agency is tracking, is more than six times the amount of grain carried by the first ship set up by the World Food Program to travel from Ukraine to people at risk of starvation in Africa.

Bone-dry communities in the Horn of Africa region face another failed rainy season within weeks that could plunge parts of the region, particularly neighboring Somalia, into drought. Thousands of people have died so far. The World Food Program says 22 million people are hungry.

Contributed by: Associated Press