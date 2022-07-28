Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech on the Day of Statehood of Ukraine

KYIV — With Russian forces in control of 20 percent of his country, tens of thousands of his citizens killed and dozens of cities burned to the ground, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday asked the citizens of Ukraine and the world to stop and remember why they are fighting.

“All stages of the history of Ukrainian statehood, its defense and struggle for it can be described in one phrase: We existed, we exist and we will continue to exist!”

It was a speech dedicated to the first celebration of a new national holiday – Statehood Day, created last summer, when the threat of war and warlike Russia loomed over the country.