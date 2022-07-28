Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech on the Day of Statehood of Ukraine

KYIV — With Russian forces in control of 20 percent of his country, tens of thousands of his citizens killed and dozens of cities burned to the ground, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday asked the citizens of Ukraine and the world to stop and remember why they are fighting.
“All stages of the history of Ukrainian statehood, its defense and struggle for it can be described in one phrase: We existed, we exist and we will continue to exist!”
It was a speech dedicated to the first celebration of a new national holiday – Statehood Day, created last summer, when the threat of war and warlike Russia loomed over the country.
The date was chosen by Ukrainians to coincide with the day when Kievan Rus, the first Slavic state, was christened 1034 years ago by Grand Duke Vladimir of Kyiv, a figure that both Russia and Ukraine consider central to their national identity. .
Ukraine already celebrates Independence Day on August 24 to commemorate the country’s secession from the Soviet Union in 1991. But officials said the government saw fit to introduce the new holiday last summer after Russia illegally annexed Crimea and sparked an uprising in the east. and threatened with new aggression.
Unlike Independence Day, Statehood Day is meant to address a more existential issue, stretching back a millennium to demonstrate that Ukraine has its own history and culture independent of Russia.
Questions of history – and how to interpret this history – could once be the subject of subtle discussions in university lecture halls. But they were used as weapons in the run-up to the war in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin tried to justify his unprovoked invasion of a neighboring country with deep cultural and historical ties.
Just three days before the first missiles were fired at targets in Ukraine on February 24, Putin declared Ukraine to be an invention of Bolshevik revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin. He argued that the very idea of Ukrainian statehood was a sham and that it was a mistake to endow Ukraine with a sense of statehood by allowing it autonomy within the newly established Soviet state.
“Modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia, more specifically Bolshevik, communist Russia,” Mr. Putin said. “This process began almost immediately after the revolution of 1917, and Lenin and his associates did it in the most inaccurate way in relation to Russia – dividing, tearing off pieces of its own historical territory from it.”
The creation of Ukraine’s Statehood Day was a response to Mr. Putin’s long-standing historical revisionism, which many historians condemn as An extreme distortion of history.
On Thursday, Mr. Zelenskiy tried to emphasize what Mr. Putin attacked: the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. “We will exist because our state has incredible sons and daughters who have come to its defense,” he said.
“Every day we fight for everyone on the planet to finally understand: we are not a colony, not an enclave, not a protectorate,” Mr. Zelensky said. “Not a province, eyalet or specific land, not a part of foreign empires, not a “part of the land”, not a union republic. Not an autonomy, not a province, but a free, independent, sovereign, indivisible and independent state.”
When the new holiday was enshrined in law, July 28 was declared a day off. But Ukrainians will have to wait for peacetime to get a day off. Under martial law, which was recently extended until August 23, almost all work is deemed necessary.
As befits a country at war, the holiday was marked by modest celebrations, laying flowers at monuments, raising the Ukrainian flag and exchanging words of support and encouragement between friends and neighbors.
“We don’t need fireworks and pomp to show the importance of our own statehood to the Ukrainian people,” Mr. Zelensky said. “Today we defend it with weapons in our hands.”