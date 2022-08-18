Zelenskiy meets Turkish president, UN chief as fighting rages near power plant: Ukraine Live Updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday. As the conflict with Russia approached the six-month mark, there was no end in sight.

The trip is Erdogan’s first visit to Ukraine since February 3 and Guterres’ second. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the three leaders would discuss the situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine as fighting continues nearby. They were also expected to discuss grain exports.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported on Thursday that the death toll from Wednesday’s missile attack by Russia on Kharkiv had risen to 12 with at least 20 others wounded. Zelensky called the attack “despicable and reprehensible”.

One person has also died in Russia The latest attack on MycoLive, a southern Ukrainian city considered an important transportation hub for the country. Two others were injured, said the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevich, who reported the explosion to the city on Thursday afternoon local time.

Latest Developments:

► Russia is ready Stop the operation “If the Ukrainian firing situation is developing negatively,” said Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been under Russian control as a military base since early March.

► Mariupol’s education minister and four school principals are suspected treasonThe Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said. He is accused of cooperating with Russian occupation authorities in Mariupol and “leading a pseudo-organization organizing the educational process in the city,” the office said.

► Russian and Ukrainian officials acknowledged on Tuesday that an ammunition dump in northern Crimea had exploded, the UK Ministry of Defense said. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Tuesday’s explosions on “sabotage”. A senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the New York Times that an elite unit was responsible. Nine Russian planes were destroyed in the explosions, Kiev said.

Nonprofit helps Ukraine’s deaf community survive Russian attacks

The US-based non-profit Off-The-Grid Mission provides life-saving equipment, including solar-powered lights, cellphone chargers, drinking water filters and deaf-driven evacuations, to thousands of people in Ukraine’s deaf community living amid war. is – People listening.

“When a hearing person tells people, ‘Go, go, go,’ deaf people miss this small opportunity to escape,” Angela Maria Nardolillo, founder of Off-The-Grid, told USA TODAY via email. “Deaf people are the first to be cut off from important information and the last to seek help.”

The off-the-grid presence in Ukraine reflects a growing understanding in the disaster-response community that preparedness plans must prioritize the unique needs of people with disabilities.

Cargo ships loaded with grain continue to depart from unblocked Ukrainian ports

The 25th cargo ship carrying grain has left Ukraine with Russia brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. Unblock Ukrainian ports, According to Agence France-Presse. Ukraine’s Port Authority said in a statement that the vessel I Maria, loaded with 33,000 tons of corn, had departed from the port of Chornomorsk. It is expected to reach Egypt in a few days.

Last month, 600,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products were shipped to Istanbul via the Moscow and Kyiv-agreed corridor, according to the port authority. “So far, 25 ships with Ukrainian products have left the ports of Odessa, Pivdeni and Chornomorsk for the Bosphorus Strait,” the port authority said.

According to Agence France-Presse, the grain agreement, which saw the first commercial grain-carrying ship depart on August 1, lifted Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports, and established safe corridors through naval mines laid by Kiev. Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s largest grain exporters.

Leader of Kremlin-backed separatists seeks North Korea’s help

The head of a Kremlin-backed separatist group in Ukraine’s Donbass region is seeking cooperation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid signs the reclusive Asian country may consider sending workers to help rebuild Russian-held areas.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin expressed hope that the province and North Korea can achieve mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation that aligns with the interests of their people.

Only three countries – Russia, Syria and North Korea – have recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the eastern Donbas region. North Korea is also reportedly holding cooperation talks with Luhansk.

Contributed by: Associated Press