New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Critics called out the New York Times headline for allegedly making news of Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s attacker being released without bail for political gain about how the GOP is aggressively going after New York’s bail laws.

Representative Zeldin, R.N.Y. The suspect who tried to maim and/or kill him was released from jail without bail hours after giving a campaign speech Thursday, the New York Times wrote in an article, “GOP Assails NY Bail Laws. After Zeldin Attack Suspect Freed.

Twitter users blasted the report, claiming it was yet another iteration of the “Republican pounce” attack left-wing journalists use to vilify conservatives in their reactions to political events.

“An attempted assault on New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin ignited a fierce debate over the state’s public safety laws on Friday, hours after a man accused of assaulting the candidate was released without bail,” the article read.

Alleged Lee Zeldin Tried Assailant, Charged, Released Immediately According to Congress

The piece added, “But he [Zeldin] And his allies argued Friday that the case calls for increased policing and tightening of New York’s bail laws to make it easier for judges to hold people accused of certain crimes.”

The tone continued that Zeldin and Republicans were aggressively politicizing the attack on the congressman and spinning it for political gain. “Republicans wasted little time in claiming that the attack — and the release of Mr. Jakubonis — demonstrated the failure of bail laws enacted by Democrats in recent years. And they tried to use it to gain an advantage in New York’s congressional races.”

Conservatives on Twitter seemed outraged by the Times’ tone.

Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Hawk slammed the outlet, “‘GOP Assails NY Bail Laws.’ I guess it’s the new push and grab?”

Dispatch managing editor Rachel Larimore shared Hawke’s tweet on her page and added her own comment, tweeting, “Good news everyone. Sprung for the NYT thesaurus.”

Lee Zeldin says black belt training helped him fend off attacker: ‘It was pretty nuts’

Conservative pundit Mary Kathryn Hamm tweeted a fake headline mocking the outlet. “Republicans show kindness to a friend who attacks Republicans,” she wrote.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Florida Department of Health Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern took issue with the article referring to the attack on Zeldin as an “incident” in the subtitle. He tweeted, “‘Incident.’ So this is not an attack on democracy, is it?