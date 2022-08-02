New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The death of Al Qaeda leader Aman al-Zawahri in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan has raised questions about whether the terrorist group is using the country as a base for operations.

“It disturbs me that al-Zawahri is so comfortable being out in the open in the Kabul area after the Taliban takeover,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C. “So much for the Taliban rejecting al-Qaeda. This is proof positive that Afghanistan has once again become a safe haven for international terrorists.”

National security experts say Zawahri’s presence in the country points to a troubled relationship between al Qaeda and the Taliban. The two organizations have been with each other for a long time, sharing similar strategies and ideologies.

Retired four-star General Jack Keane, former vice chief of staff of the United States Army, said, “There is no doubt that they are brothers – the Taliban and al Qaeda.” It is not surprising that Zawahri returned to his family in Kabul, where, in fact, the house he was staying belonged to a senior Taliban official. belongs to the assistant.”

Zawahri was killed in a US-led drone strike over the weekend. The 71-year-old al Qaeda leader has ruled the terrorist organization since the death of Osama bin Laden in July 2011.

A former surgeon, Zawahri was named a terrorist mastermind by US intelligence for plotting the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“We make it clear tonight that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you pose a threat to our people, the United States will find you and get you out,” President Biden said.

The drone strike was the first publicly acknowledged by the White House since the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan last year. The withdrawal left the US with billions in military equipment, air bases and prisons full of hostile fighters to the Taliban.

National security experts say Zawahri’s presence in Afghanistan allows the Taliban to use al Qaeda as its base of operations to carry out terrorism.

“Afghanistan is a petri dish area and growing threats from outside,” said Don Hoffman, former director of the CIA’s Middle East and North Africa division. “One lesson we’ve learned since September 11 is that you can’t give these guys a place where there’s no government.”

The White House said Monday that Zawahri had urged his followers in recent weeks to mobilize and attack the United States and its allies. Biden told the crowd in a prime-time speech that Zawahri’s death was part of the US commitment to “never again allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist haven.”

However, some national security experts question whether the administration has the resources to live up to that pledge.

“Even the American government has only so many resources to fight terrorism, especially with the situation in Russia, China and Ukraine,” said James Jeffery, who served as former President Donald Trump’s special envoy to fight ISIS. “That doesn’t mean we won’t go after al Qaeda in the future, but there are already a lot of trouble spots there.”