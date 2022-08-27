New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ukrainian workers at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) say they are being “tortured” by Russian soldiers occupying the plant ahead of a visit by the UN nuclear watchdog, Ukraine’s nuclear company Energoatom said on Saturday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has delayed access to the site by several weeks because the firing threatens the integrity of the plant’s infrastructure and Europe’s nuclear security.

It is still unclear when the IAEA will arrive at the plant, but Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Friday that he hoped the mission would happen “soon” and was looking to visit the site “in the next few days”.

Ukraine’s nuclear agency warns of danger of damage to Zaporizhia plant due to hydrogen, radioactive leak

But according to Energoatom’s Telegram post, referring to an interview given to the Telegraph by plant workers, there is “an atmosphere of fear at the station” as they await the arrival of the IAEA.

The plant workers are “arrested” by Russian soldiers and taken to the basement where they are then “interviewed”.

Details surrounding what happened in the basement remain sketchy as the detainees refuse to discuss what happened with their Ukrainian colleagues.

ZNPP staff suspect that Russia plans to reduce the number of Ukrainian plant workers whenever possible during the IAEA visit and to have “several Russian representatives in each room of the control center.”

Ukraine restores Zaporizhia nuclear power amid firefight, watchdog warns safety still top concern

According to a Telegram post by the Ukrainian nuclear agency, Russian officials are believed to be planning to politicize the visit and “cry loudly that they await ‘liberation’ from the regime in Kiev.”

Zaporizhia plant workers suggested that Russia would use the visit as an excuse to escalate “provocations” at the plant and then blame Ukraine.

Officials are sounding the alarm that the loss of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant could spell catastrophic trouble not just for Ukraine but for the European continent.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Energotom said on Saturday that the damage to ZNPP’s infrastructure had already “increased the risks of a hydrogen leak and [the] Spitting out radioactive material.”

Ukraine’s nuclear agency demanded “immediate measures” from the international community “to compel Russia to liberate ZNPP and transfer the power plant to the control of our country for the safety of the whole world.”