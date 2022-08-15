closer
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee on Tuesday in Los Angeles as the organization and fans hold their breath for the second-year player.

Wilson was carted off the field Friday night with a non-contact knee injury in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Later, he was found to have bone injuries and a torn meniscus.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) runs down the field during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 12, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Neil L’Atrache, a specialist in sports medicine as well as shoulder, elbow and knee injuries, will perform the surgery. He appeared with Aaron Rodgers in December when the Green Bay Packers star suffered a leg injury late last season. The way the meniscus is repaired will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Current prognosis is 2-4 weeks.

“We’re optimistic,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get there and make a decision.”

New York Jets quarterback Jack Wilson (2) fakes a handoff to running back Michael Carter (32) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 12, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There is still a small chance that Wilson will become the Jets’ starting quarterback on Sept. 11 when the team opens the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It all depends on what’s going on here with the surgery and the feedback we get from the doctors and gathering all that information before we even get remotely close to making that decision,” Saleh added.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is shown during pregame warmups before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joe Flacco and Mike White are in line to start if Wilson is sidelined for an extended period of time.

