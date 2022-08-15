New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee on Tuesday in Los Angeles as the organization and fans hold their breath for the second-year player.

Wilson was carted off the field Friday night with a non-contact knee injury in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Later, he was found to have bone injuries and a torn meniscus.

Dr. Neil L’Atrache, a specialist in sports medicine as well as shoulder, elbow and knee injuries, will perform the surgery. He appeared with Aaron Rodgers in December when the Green Bay Packers star suffered a leg injury late last season. The way the meniscus is repaired will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Current prognosis is 2-4 weeks.

“We’re optimistic,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get there and make a decision.”

There is still a small chance that Wilson will become the Jets’ starting quarterback on Sept. 11 when the team opens the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It all depends on what’s going on here with the surgery and the feedback we get from the doctors and gathering all that information before we even get remotely close to making that decision,” Saleh added.

Joe Flacco and Mike White are in line to start if Wilson is sidelined for an extended period of time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.