New York Jets (4-13)

New Faces: First round pick CB Ahmed “Sass” Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and DE Jermaine Johnson, second round pick RB Brees Hall, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, TE CJ Uzoma, TE Tyler Conklin, CB DJ Reed, S Jordan Whitehead , LB Kwan Alexander, DE Jacob Martin, DT Solomon Thomas and K Greg Zuerlein.

Key losses: S Marcus May, WR Jamison Crowder, LB Jarrad Davis, DL forward Fatukasi and OT Morgan Moses.

Strengths: The defensive line was solid last season, but bolstered by Carl Lawson’s return from a ruptured Achilles tendon that sidelined him all of last year, free-agent additions Martin and Thomas, and draft picks Johnson and fourth-rounder Michael Clemons. Along with rising stars Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers, New York will need to pressure the quarterbacks this season. A better secondary should help buy the big guys some time. The Jets have too few playmakers on offense, and that’s something they haven’t been able to say for a while. The potential 1-2 punch of Hall and Michael Carter gives New York a versatile backfield to complement an upgraded tight end group with Uzoma and Conklin, with Wilson stretching the field at wide receiver with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

Weaknesses: Depth at linebacker is a question after CJ Mosley, Quincy Williams and the veteran Alexander, who was signed early in training camp. Second-year linebackers Hamsa Nasirildeen and Jamian Sherwood are former college safeties coming off injuries that shortened their rookie seasons. And then, of course, there’s the quarterback situation with Jack Wilson’s availability uncertain. (See: Camp Development)

Camp development: All eyes were on Wilson’s progress in his second training camp, but now the focus is on the second-year quarterback’s knee. Wilson had to undergo surgical repair of a broken bone and a torn meniscus. The Jets are hopeful he’ll be ready for Week 1, but Joe Flacco is likely to start the season at center. New York also had to do some shuffling along the offensive line when right tackle Meky Becton was lost for the season with a knee injury. George Font, the projected starter at left tackle, slid to the right side to take Becton’s spot after the Jets signed Brown.

Fantasy player to watch: Conklin could be a solid pick late in your drafts — and he could be used on your roster on a weekly basis. The former Viking had an outstanding training camp, forming quick chemistry with both Wilson and Flacco.

Funduel said: Win Super Bowl: 150-1. Over/Under Wins: 5 1/2.

Projections: The Jets have more talent on their roster than last year, sure, and maybe more than they’ve had in recent years. New York isn’t sure when Wilson’s injury will bring him back — and this season is all about his progress. If he comes back and has a solid year, the Jets know they’ve got their quarterback for now and the future. If not, New York may be in the market for a signal caller — again. And the first half of the schedule could put some heat on coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, especially if the Jets don’t play meaningful games in December with a shot at ending the NFL’s longest active postseason drought in 11 years.