New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Zac Efron is taking a new approach to fitness.

the actor, 34, said Men’s Health Magazine He’s not interested in maintaining the body he had for “Baywatch” in 2017.

“That ‘Baywatch’ look, I don’t know if that’s really achievable. There’s very little water in the skin,” he told the outlet. “Like, it’s fake, it looks like CGI. And it takes Lasix, powerful diuretics to achieve that. So, I don’t have to do that. I’d love to have an extra two to three percent of my body. Fat.”

Efron said he felt a decline in men’s health and was battling “bad depression” at the time Extreme Training “Baywatch” required Having survived the 2020 pandemic, the actor feels ready to change how he approaches fitness.

Zac Efron admits he never wants to get into ‘Baywatch’ format again: ‘It’s just stupid’

“I started developing insomnia,” he added in the magazine’s October 2022 cover story. “I’ve been in really bad depression for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I’ve been struggling lately. Eventually, they made me take a lot of diuretics for a long time, and that messed something up. Up.”

The “High School Musical” star has made major adjustments to his eating and sleeping habits. Efron has been vegan for about two years, which was featured on his Netflix show “Down to Earth” with wellness expert Darrin Olean.

During the pandemic, Efron took a break from acting and moved to Australia.

“At one point, that was my dream — what would it be like to be out of shape all the time,” he said. “What if I just said, ‘F–k it’ and left me? I couldn’t be healthy. I didn’t feel alive. I felt stuck and slow.”

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

That’s when Efron took a different approach to his healthy lifestyle. Now the star enjoys starting her days with an avid foam-roller and ice bath.

“It’s my favorite part of the day. Before it’s so miserable, when you finally commit and jump in there. From that moment on, you conquer something deep inside you — you can’t be cold,” Efron shared. “That’s a simple philosophy: If you don’t want to do it, get used to it.”

Efron also addressed “Jaw-gate” in 2021 when he was accused of having plastic surgery on his face.

This was after he suffered a broken jaw. He ran through his house with socks and then hit them on a granite fountain. Jack worked with a specialist and did physical therapy, but as his jaw healed, he explained, “Masters just grew. They got really big.”

The masseter muscles are used to tighten the jaw and usually work in harmony with other muscles of the face.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Efron shared with the outlet that he was unaware of the plastic surgery allegations until he received a phone call from his mother, as he tries not to spend too much time on social media. “If I valued what other people thought of me as much as I valued them, I certainly wouldn’t be doing this job,” he said.

Efron’s latest project, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” will be in theaters and available to stream on Apple TV+ on September 30.