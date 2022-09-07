type here...
Zac Efron doesn’t think his ‘Baywatch’ body is ‘really attainable’

(CNN)Zac Efron was ripped when he appeared in the 2017 film version of “Baywatch,” but now he’s opening up about how difficult it was to break into the genre.

“That ‘Baywatch’ look, I don’t know if that’s really achievable,” Efron told Men’s Health In an interview published on Wednesday. “There’s very little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI.”
The actor, who is currently auditioning for an unnamed role, said playing Olympian-turned-lifeguard Matt Brody required “Lasix” and a “powerful diuretic.”
    “So I don’t have to do it,” Efron said. “I like more, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”
      He also said that he has been training a lot, eating the same food for all three meals and not sleeping well.
        Efron said he’s speaking out now, not to complain, but to let people know “how devastating the process was for him and how long the side effects of his training lasted.”
        “I started having insomnia and I fell into a really bad depression for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out,” said Efron, who said it took six months to recover. “I was having a hard time recentering. They ended up urinating too much and something went wrong.”

