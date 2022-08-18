New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Zac Efron In his new film “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” he aims to bring cases of beer overseas to his friends serving in the Vietnam War.

The first trailer for Apple TV+’s wartime comedy — based on a true story — gives a sneak peek at Efron as Chickie Donohue, a real-life hero who traveled from New York to the front lines of the Vietnam War to gift American beer to soldiers.

The Hollywood stars are acting in this film Based on the New York Times bestseller “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War” by Russell Crowe and Bill Murray, and Donohue and JT Molloy.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is set in 1967 and focuses on Donahue’s plan to support his friends. Fighting in Vietnam By personally bringing them beer. However, what begins as a great idea in Donahue’s mind quickly turns into a chaotic, life-changing journey.

In the first few seconds of the trailer, the film “captures the incredible story of friends preparing for a run. [their] Lives by War Zone – with the text “A real man did this” in the background.



“It’s not going to be easy, but I’m going to show them that this country is still behind them,” Donohue, played by Efron, commented on the troops overseas.

“Smuggling beer in a war zone? That’s not the smartest thing I’ve ever heard. It’s definitely not the worst,” said Crowe, who co-stars in the film.

As Efron’s character goes on an adventure in hopes of reuniting with his friends, he finds himself dodging bullets and taking on the responsibilities of adulthood along the way.

The film is directed by Peter Farrelly and the cast includes Viggo Mortensen, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” hits theaters and Apple TV+ on September 30.