Yukon Prime Minister Sandy Silver resigns, asks Liberal Party to find new leader

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver has asked his Liberal Party to find a new leader, but says he will remain prime minister until then.

Silver also announced on Friday that he will not run for a 4th term as an MLA in the 2025 election.

Clearly emotional, Silver told reporters on Friday that his tenure as prime minister was “the best job of my life.”

“The Klondike Liberals did what people thought was impossible, and we did it with precision,” he said.

According to a Liberal caucus press release, Silver asked the party to call a leadership convention.

The Yukon Liberal Party is “delighted that Sandy has made a commitment to continue to represent the people of Dawson City and to work tirelessly with his fellow Liberals to make Yukon a better place to live,” the post reads.

The party will work out the rules and deadlines for the election of the leadership, the report said. “An update on this process will be provided as soon as possible.”

Silver said he plans to return to Dawson City, where he has lived for 25 years. A former teacher, he said he gave a speech at Robert Service’s Dawson School this year and estimated that he only knew 20 percent of the students.

“My friends have always been there for me, but their children are growing up and I don’t see it,” he said.

Silver was first elected MLA for the Klondike in 2011. He is currently on his third consecutive riding term. Silver is the first MLA for the Klondike to become prime minister.

In 2012, Silver led the Yukon Liberal Party, which was on life support. Previous leader Arthur Mitchell lost his seat in the 2011 election. Vuntut Gwitchin MLA Darius Elias later left the caucus to sit as an independent then joined the Yukon ruling party.

Four years later Silver and liberals came to power that ended 14 years of Yukon rule. The Liberals jumped from one place to 11.

In 2021, the Liberals called early elections, hoping to win a second majority, as prime ministers in other countries have done. This move backfired: the Liberals were reduced to eight seats associated with the Yukon Party.

By convention, the Liberals had the right to remain in power. They did this by signing a trust and supply agreement with the NDP, which runs until January next year.