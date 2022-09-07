Electricity 22:25 Yukon First Nation School Board Brings Culture to Classroom in First Year

Lauren Wallingham and her daughter Leah walk the forest path from their home in Whitehorse to Tahini Primary School, where Leah enters 2nd grade.

Leah says she’s nervous about meeting her new teacher, but there’s something new at school this year as well.

Eight Yukon schools, including Leah’s School, have officially joined the First Nations School Board – the first of its kind in Canada – following a historic referendum last January. Now in its first school year, the council’s goal is to give Indigenous peoples more say in education and to bring cultural knowledge to the classroom.

Students of any background can participate. As with all elementary schools in Yukon, First Nations School Board schools will continue to follow the British Columbia curriculum, but with the additional goal of returning to ground-based traditional learning that attracts knowledge holders and community elders. In doing so, the goal is to empower and establish a sense of identity in students.

“I hope so,” said Wallingham. Electricity host Matt Galloway on the new changes. “I hope she will spend a lot of time outdoors. He learns about this place where we live, about the environment and the traditions of the indigenous peoples.”

Lauren Wallingham and her daughters Ray (left) and Leah (right). Leah is in 2nd grade at Tahini Elementary School, one of eight schools in the Yukon that have joined the First Nations School Board. (Lauren Wallingham)

“Warriors We Haven’t Seen”

It’s an experience that many Indigenous peoples haven’t had in the Canadian public school system — and it’s what Melanie Bennett, executive director of the Yukon Native Education Authority and First Nations member Tr’ondek Khwechin, said she hopes to see surrender.

The case for an Indigenous-led school board was fueled in large part by Canada’s 2019 Auditor General’s report, which highlights the lack of support for Indigenous and rural students in the Territory.

Bennett, who was a major player in the creation of the school board, said she had high hopes for what it would mean for Indigenous students.

“I think the most important thing is confidence and that you’re okay with knowing who you are,” Bennett said of the new program.

She describes how her grandmother secretly taught her classmates the indigenous language after school.

“She taught us how to sew, but she closed the door and taught us how to speak the language at the same time. These are the warriors we haven’t seen.”

Tahini Elementary School pictured in April 2021. Whitehorse School is one of eight schools on the First Nations School Board. (Philip Morin/CBC)

The next step towards reconciliation

According to Interim Principal Melissa Flynn, the Indigenous School Board is the next step towards reconciliation. Flynn points out that the modern school system in Canada is different from the community and family education traditional for Aboriginal education.

“We had our own ways of knowing and being. How we taught children and how they learned from people from different generations in their lives,” Flynn said.

The experience of Indigenous peoples educated in Canada remains difficult as survivors continue to struggle with the discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of former boarding schools across the country. In July, Pope Francis called what happened to indigenous peoples in boarding schools “genocide,” a belief long held by survivors.

“I think truth and reconciliation is a responsibility and a challenge for everyone who lives in Canada,” Flynn said.

“Therefore, it is very interesting to bring people together. It is no longer a “them” and “us” scenario. For me, reconciliation means that everyone who lives in the traditional territory moves in together.”

The new school board is a “really exciting” opportunity to “bring people together” in a reconciliation effort, says Melissa Flynn, interim director of the board. (Melissa Flynn)

Bennett said she remembers students recognizing photographs of historical figures such as Sir John A. Macdonald but not recognizing indigenous people such as Francis Pegahmagabow, a First Nations soldier and politician. She attributes this to a pro-Western education that often erases indigenous heritage from its pages.

According to Flynn, the creation of the First Nation School Board was a process of communication. Members of the Yukon Native Education Authority reached out to indigenous and non-indigenous citizens to hear from them.

“This next step towards reconciliation in our territory is really important,” Flynn said.

Joint efforts

At Tahini Elementary School, music and French teacher Dorothy Williams walks around her classroom while an ensemble of children wielding various percussion instruments sit cross-legged on the floor. When the ringing and beats of the cheerful music end in a decrescendo, the students burst into applause.

Dorothy Williams, who teaches music and French at Tahini Elementary School, hopes to build strong ties with community members and elders. (Dorothy Williams)

Williams is not an Indigenous and has been tasked with incorporating Indigenous music into her class. Eventually, she hopes to form a permanent group of indigenous drummers in her class led by a member of the community. She said she also wants to learn traditional indigenous songs in her classes, but it will be a collaborative process.

“Most of the indigenous songs I can’t sing. I don’t have permission for this. Therefore, it is extremely important for me to have connections with community members and elders for music.”

The First Nation School Board will help facilitate those connections, Williams said.

“We invited teachers to think about how to connect to the community and how to connect to the earth, wherever they are in their classrooms and during classroom activities,” Flynn said.

This includes field trips, studying indigenous literature, and bringing knowledge-bearers and elders into the classroom. For non-native Yukons, Flynn says the schools will cover all cultures.

“I hope that in the future, an inclusive model of recognizing and rewarding all Yukon students will be reflected in what we do,” she said.

And as the school year begins, the public’s attention is drawn to the Indigenous School Board to monitor its level of success. Teams from eight schools met before the start of the school year to discuss plans and expectations for the new structure.

“I think there is a level of excitement. I think there’s a level of fear of the unknown,” Flynn said of the teachers and staff.

Making “good mistakes”

Bennet reflects on her grandmother teaching her how to bead.

“I remember my very first piece of jewelry. It was a small orange necklace. I had to take it apart, I think six or seven times, because I made a mistake, and my grandmother used to say: “Good mistake” … I learned to make good mistakes.

Bennett, executive director of the Yukon Native Education Authority, is pictured with her grandson. Bennett remembers her grandmother teaching her how to beadwork as a child and hopes the learning mentality will carry over into the new school board as well. (Presented by Melanie Bennett)

It’s a mentality, according to Bennett, that she hopes will be adopted in the classroom. Looking to the future, she said her greatest hope is that these schools will help build strong community members.

“What’s really important is that you can stand up and say ‘I’ and say where you’re from,” Bennett said.

Lauren Wallingham has the same hopes for her daughter Leah.

“It will be their normal occurrence, which I am very happy about.”

Written by Brianna Goss. Produced by Ben Jamieson and Elizabeth Hoat.