‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an all-female battalion in woman king was just part of the concert.

“Your job as an actor is to humanize your character. No one is strong all the time,” Viola Davis told CBC News correspondent Eli Glasner ahead of the film’s September 16 premiere.

“No one is without vulnerability, without injury, secrets or whatever,” she said. “So I just did my job. And our leaders also have these vulnerabilities, they are people too. No matter what”.

Starring Davis as commander of the Agoji Regiment. woman king tells the story of a group of female warriors who defended the kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa in the 19th century.

Most recently, the battalion served as inspiration for Dora Milahe, an all-female military unit, in 2018. Black Panther “But they’re not exactly portrayed that way,” said Julius Tennon, Davis’ husband and co-producer of the film.

“It’s just never been done. Do you know that you can be a little afraid of something you’ve never done?” he said.

Actress Viola Davis chats with CBC’s Eli Glasner as her husband Julius Tennon and their daughter Genesis Tennon watch the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9. (Tegan Bodette/CBC)

Davis and Tennon pitched the film to several studios, but almost all of them turned it down. according for The Hollywood Reporter.

Some executives didn’t want it to recoup its budget (the film cost US$50 million), while others wanted fair-skinned actors to play the lead roles.

“But sometimes things that have never been done don’t mean they won’t land,” Davis said. “Sometimes, again, you have to be progressive, you have to know that we can lead at the box office around the world.”

Boyega jokes about playing with Viola Davis

John Boyega, who starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakensjoked that playing alongside Oscar winner Davis was not easy.

Speaking to CBC News on the red carpet, he mentioned an incident where he was asked to show “more authority” in a scene with Davis.

“I had to breathe very fast. I said, “Somebody give me some water because they’re telling me to be hard on Viola Davis,” Boyega said, laughing. “I don’t know about it!”

John Boyega and Viola Davis at the premiere of The Woman King during TIFF. Boyega plays King Gezo and Davis plays the leader of a group of female warriors in 19th century West Africa. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old actor who plays King Ghezo said he used to see himself in white characters as a child – “in Gandalf, in Frodo” – but the paradigm has changed.

“You can just hope we all celebrate this moment,” Boyega said.

“Because we still want to give quality, we still want to choose actors who are talented for the job, but that in itself just brings together all the great things about diversity.”

Despite industry fears that the black-female, action-packed adventure epic would fail commercially, Davis said. woman king there was a risk she was willing to take.

“We are stuck on this. Look – you have to take the risk. You have to take the risk, everything in life that you risk is worth it,” she said.

“Everything we’ve ever dreamed of, as I said, is on the other side of fear.”