YouTube prank Gideon removed for haircut in the stands at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a very hairy situation at the US Open on Tuesday night.

Both men’s stay in Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was cut short when Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov head-butted each other in the stands as they played in the quarterfinals.

They have clippers and a cape that a barber usually uses to keep the customer clean.

Soon, all social media users were excited about how the YouTuber known for his pranks pulled it off.

Tournament security removed the two from the match.

“When someone saw it, security went to two people. They were kicked out of their seats and off the court for disrupting play,” said Brendan McIntyre of the US Tennis Association, “a first for anything.”