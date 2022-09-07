type here...
Sports YouTube prank Gideon removed for haircut in the stands...
Sports

YouTube prank Gideon removed for haircut in the stands at US Open

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


NEW YORK (AP) — It was a very hairy situation at the US Open on Tuesday night.

Both men’s stay in Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was cut short when Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov head-butted each other in the stands as they played in the quarterfinals.

They have clippers and a cape that a barber usually uses to keep the customer clean.

Soon, all social media users were excited about how the YouTuber known for his pranks pulled it off.

Tournament security removed the two from the match.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

“When someone saw it, security went to two people. They were kicked out of their seats and off the court for disrupting play,” said Brendan McIntyre of the US Tennis Association, “a first for anything.”

Previous articleSister of 9/11 pilot who died when hijackers crashed plane into Pentagon remembers patriotic, ‘hero’ brother
Next articleNick Kyrgios cracks rackets during post-match meltdown: ‘Feels honest’

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Canada Mass Knives: Myles Sanderson remains elusive as Saskatchewan search enters day four

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 7 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Fans spied a personalized Rummycube labeled ‘The Pals’ as they married Rich Paul.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Tigers Cody Clemens signs the ball to Shohei Ohtani after hitting the Angels star

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Back to school: 5 tips for homeschooling kids as more parents leave classrooms behind

closer Video Homeschooling is growing in popularity across the country Former teachers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News