Youth basketball league players in Los Angeles have been required to wear masks while on the court for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Uprising, an organization pushing back against “restrictions and mandates,” tweeted a picture of a youth basketball game from Saturday showing participants wearing masks while on the court.

The youth basketball game took place at the Mar Vista Recreation Center.

A flyer for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Summer Basketball League states that “face masks are required at all times.”

In addition, participants over the age of 12 must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering any indoor park facility.

The Los Angeles Uprising founder, who chose to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital that the policy is absurd.

“Obviously, at this point, there’s no excuse anymore. You know, everybody has access to vaccines. Everybody can do it. Everybody’s caught up in it. At this point, it’s completely out of alignment,” the LA Uprising founder said.

“And no one in this town has ever fought for the kids or said, ‘Hey, let’s make sure we get this in alignment for them.’ Let’s make sure that teenagers and kids don’t face restrictions if they don’t have to this summer and fall. But no one ever speaks up for kids, certainly not in public health and in the city. They never do. They never pay attention to kids. Never,” he added.

Jonathan Zacreson, founder of ReOpen California Schools, told Fox News Digital that he believes it is dangerous for children to wear masks during physical activity.

“I would say it’s dangerous for kids to be physically active, overexerting like basketball, in a mask. And frankly, you know, we talk about choosing a mask and allowing people to make that decision for them and their families,” he said.