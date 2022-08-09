Your Wednesday briefing: FBI raids Donald Trump’s home

Federal agents search Trump’s home
News of the search of the former president’s residence in Florida has stirred up American politics amid multiple investigations into Donald Trump, who is set to run again for president in 2024.
The search appears to have focused on how Trump handled materials he took from the White House when he left office, which included many pages of classified documents, according to several people familiar with the investigation. Such materials should be transferred to the National Archives.
Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department explained the reason for the search, in accordance with their policy of not discussing ongoing investigations. Aides to President Biden said they were stunned when they learned of the raid on Twitter.
If Trump is found guilty of violating a law against hiding, destroying or forging government documents, he could be barred from the presidency, but experts say the result is not guaranteed.
The three dead were found while rescuers were pumping out the basement of their house. Officials said six people are still missing after flood waters pulled them down manholes, underpasses and streams.
More rain is expected in the metropolitan area as well as provinces to the east and south of it, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
Context: The low-lying southern areas of Seoul were often vulnerable to flooding. The area is heavily built up with tall buildings that divert rainwater into streams that cannot dump it into the Han River fast enough.
Story: South Korea suffered a heavy loss of life during the rainy season from June to early August. But in the past decade, single-digit death tolls have been reported every year, with the exception of 2011 and 2020.
Tight election to lead Kenya
The hot fight came to an end as 22 million registered voters gathered to vote to choose between William Ruto, the current vice president, and Raila Odinga, who is running for president for the fifth time. (A third candidate, George Wajakoya, is unlikely to win, but could move the vote to a second round.)
The results are not expected until the end of this week, along with the almost inevitable allegations of fraud by the loser.
Do spiders dream? A recent study suggests that at least one species of jumping spider may well be.
Lives lived: Issei Miyaki, the Japanese designer best known for his micro-pleated clothing, died Friday at the age of 84.
ART AND IDEAS
The enduring attraction of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Nearly 40 years ago, four witty turtles jumped out of the sewers of New York into our hearts.
First seen in a comic book by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the pizza-munching turtles became a merchandising giant after the animated series debuted in 1987. Turtle toys sold worldwide, making them the third best selling toy franchise at the time.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were very worried about the moment. There was something about the attitude – trendy, cheeky, a bit subversive – that made kids feel like they were involved in something more inspiring than other cartoons on TV at the time. And the moment has not yet come.
Since its inception, the franchise has been repeatedly updated with new iterations: feature films, extra-curricular cartoons, video games, graphic novels. Now it’s back on Netflix with a new animated feature, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.
These reboots have attracted younger viewers, but a significant factor in the continued popularity of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the kids of the 80s and 90s who never outgrew them. Their nostalgia actually fueled the franchise’s lingering relevance, which could otherwise fade into bizarre obsolescence, becoming yet another He-Man or the Kids in the Trash Can.
