Your Wednesday briefing: FBI raids Donald Trump’s home

Federal agents search Trump’s home

News of the search of the former president’s residence in Florida has stirred up American politics amid multiple investigations into Donald Trump, who is set to run again for president in 2024.

The search appears to have focused on how Trump handled materials he took from the White House when he left office, which included many pages of classified documents, according to several people familiar with the investigation. Such materials should be transferred to the National Archives.

Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department explained the reason for the search, in accordance with their policy of not discussing ongoing investigations. Aides to President Biden said they were stunned when they learned of the raid on Twitter.