Your Wednesday briefing: EU agrees to cut gas consumption

The Biden administration is increasingly concerned that China will take military action in or around Taiwan in the next year and a half as Chinese activity around the self-governing island has become more aggressive.

US officials are particularly concerned that China will cut off access to all or part of the Taiwan Strait, through which US Navy ships regularly pass. This summer, Chinese officials have repeatedly stated that no part of the Taiwan Strait can be considered international waters, and a foreign ministry spokesman said that “China has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait.”

Worries have escalated in recent days as the administration quietly tried to talk Nancy Pelosi out of a proposed visit to Taiwan next month, which would be the first visit by a speaker of the US House of Representatives since 1997. Her plans were repeatedly condemned by the Chinese government, which threatened to retaliate.

The timing of her visit is of particular concern, US officials say, as China’s leader Xi Jinping prepares for a major political meeting in the coming weeks where he is expected to extend his rule.

Analysis: US officials said it would be difficult for China to launch an air force invasion of Taiwan anytime soon. Instead, he could do it piecemeal, perhaps first by referring to his recent declaration on the status of the Taiwan Strait and running a limited operation to assess Washington’s reaction.

