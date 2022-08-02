Your Wednesday briefing: China plans drills for Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan

We cover the arrival of Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan and the US drone strike that killed an al-Qaeda leader.
But China’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Pelosi’s visit “seriously undermines China’s sovereignty.” The US expressed concern that China could use the visit to justify military action. Follow our real-time updates.
US strike kills al-Qaeda leader
A US drone strike killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, a key conspirator of the September 11, 2001 attacks who became the leader of al-Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden, in a safe house in Afghanistan.
A strike in central Kabul over the weekend ended a 21-year hunt. After receiving permission from President Biden a week ago, the CIA fired two Hellfire missiles and killed al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a house without killing anyone, including members of his family or nearby civilians, US officials said.
The strike raised immediate questions about the terrorist leader’s presence in Afghanistan a year after Biden withdrew all US forces, clearing the way for the Taliban to retake control of the country. Al-Zawahiri returned to Afghanistan earlier this year, apparently believing he would be safe there, officials said.
The Taliban condemned the operation, and the discovery that they harbored al-Zawahiri is likely to bolster support for sanctions.
Quote: “Now justice has been served and this terrorist leader is no more,” President Biden said in a televised address Monday night. “No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you pose a threat to our people, the United States will find you and remove you.”
Heritage: Al-Zawahiri, 71, was born in Egypt and trained as a surgeon before becoming a jihadist. He has been widely portrayed as the organization’s intellectual backbone, but his death is likely to have little impact on the day-to-day operations of the group.
Trump to answer questions about his net worth
Donald Trump will soon face sworn questions about his years-long practice of embellishing his wealth reports.
The former president and his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump are due to be questioned this month by the New York State Attorney General’s office, which is investigating whether Trump and his company fraudulently inflated the value of his assets. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was interviewed last week, according to people familiar with the matter.
The interviews mark the final stage of a three-year civil investigation that could lead to legal action against Trump and his company. Trump derided the investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt and denied all wrongdoing. If a lawsuit is filed and Trump loses in court, a judge could impose severe financial sanctions and restrict Trump’s business operations in New York – all against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential campaign, which he has hinted he will join.
In other US policy news:
LAST NEWS
War in Ukraine
Hundreds of airstrips have been secretly built by the illegal mining industry on protected land in Brazil, according to a Times investigation. Over 1200 others were located around the world. Brazilian Amazons – Many of them are part of criminal networks that destroy the lands of the indigenous peoples and threaten their populations.
ART AND IDEAS
Dutch against the rich
A company building a new yacht for Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, recently asked the government of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to briefly dismantle part of a decommissioned bridge so that the newly built ship can go to sea. It would seem that a completely harmless request: the operation would have been quick, free of charge and would not have violated anything.
But the Dutch were furious and publicly expressed their concern. Angry residents became the protagonists of local TV news, and a Facebook group was set up to organize a $500 million boat hunt.
The collision made it possible to see the Dutch and American valuables in a fiery head-on collision. The more you know about the Netherlands – with their preference for modesty over extravagance, society over personality, striving to conform rather than stand out – the more it seems that the script for this mess was written by someone whose goal was to make the Dutch people went crazy.
“A principle is at stake,” said Stefan Lewis, a former city council member. He framed this principle with questions. “What can you buy if you have unlimited money? Can you break every rule? Can you take apart monuments?
PLAY, LOOK, EAT
What to cook