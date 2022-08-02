Your Wednesday briefing: China plans drills for Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan

A strike in central Kabul over the weekend ended a 21-year hunt. After receiving permission from President Biden a week ago, the CIA fired two Hellfire missiles and killed al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a house without killing anyone, including members of his family or nearby civilians, US officials said.

The strike raised immediate questions about the terrorist leader’s presence in Afghanistan a year after Biden withdrew all US forces, clearing the way for the Taliban to retake control of the country. Al-Zawahiri returned to Afghanistan earlier this year, apparently believing he would be safe there, officials said.

The Taliban condemned the operation, and the discovery that they harbored al-Zawahiri is likely to bolster support for sanctions.

Quote: “Now justice has been served and this terrorist leader is no more,” President Biden said in a televised address Monday night. “No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you pose a threat to our people, the United States will find you and remove you.”

Heritage: Al-Zawahiri, 71, was born in Egypt and trained as a surgeon before becoming a jihadist. He has been widely portrayed as the organization’s intellectual backbone, but his death is likely to have little impact on the day-to-day operations of the group.