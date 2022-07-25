Your Tuesday briefing: Pope apologizes to Canada’s indigenous people

We cover Pope Francis’ apology for the church’s role in Canada’s infamous boarding school system and China’s new diplomatic strategy in Africa.
Pope apologizes for ‘evil’ caused to indigenous peoples
Pope Francis has issued a sweeping apology for the role of the Catholic Church in running boarding schools in Canada, where indigenous children have been sexually and physically abused and where many have died.
“I humbly apologize for the wrong done by so many Christians against indigenous peoples,” Francis said on the grounds of a former boarding school in Maskwitzes, Alberta, a horror site for children forced to attend between 1894 and 1976.
Survivors have long called for the church to take responsibility for its role in abusive institutions. For some, Francis’ apology was a chance to let go of their pain, while others said there was still more to be done.
Schools used physical, sexual and psychological violence; erased languages; and used Christianity as a weapon to destroy indigenous cultures and communities. Christian churches operated most of the schools for the government. Catholic orders were responsible for maintaining 60 to 70 percent of the approximately 130 schools that killed thousands of children.
Connected: The US also continues to struggle with the legacy of its public schools for Native American children. A Department of the Interior investigation released this year revealed brutal conditions at more than 400 boarding schools that the federal government forced First Nations children to attend between 1819 and 1969.
Four activists executed in Myanmar
Myanmar’s military leadership said it executed four pro-democracy activists in an apparent attempt to strike fear into the resistance movement that has been fighting the junta since it seized power in a coup last year.
The executions – the first in a Southeast Asian country in more than three decades – came after activists were sentenced to death in closed trials without lawyers present. Western leaders tried to persuade the military to release their political prisoners and stop the violence.
Myanmar’s opposition leaders, human rights groups and the UN have strongly condemned the executions. “These depraved acts should be a turning point for the international community,” said the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews.
Who were they: The four men who were executed had in the past opposed the brutal Myanmar army known as the Tatmadaw. Among them were Woo Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, a widely respected democracy activist who rose to fame as a student group leader during nationwide protests in 1988, and Wu Phyo Zeya Tou, a former hip hop artist who was elected to parliament. after spending five years in prison for his activism.
China already dominates trade with resource-rich countries in Africa. Its first overseas naval base is in Djibouti. Now he is bringing financial and diplomatic efforts more closely together, offering to mediate civil conflicts that are causing devastating famines and, most importantly, signaling a new strategy to resolve billions of dollars of Chinese bad loans.
In addition, China, which has long promoted its one-party style of government in Africa, has opened a new training school in Tanzania. The school was founded by the Department of International Relations, a powerful body that promotes China’s ideology and influence.
Global Policy: The campaign is part of a larger geopolitical competition between Beijing and Washington that has intensified since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
Data: Trade between China and Africa in 2021 exceeded $250 billion compared to $64.33 billion between the US and Africa.
Another way to your own home
A number of Southern Californians are moving to Tijuana, Mexico, where some see them as their best chance of owning a home.
The stories of migrants who left Mexico for the United States in search of a better life are well known. But in the last decade, the return migration has been slowly gaining momentum: Americans, forced out of the housing market and frustrated by sky-high spending on healthcare, electricity and basic commodities, are increasingly choosing to rent or buy homes in Mexico.
According to the Numbeo cost-of-living database, consumer prices, including rent, are 62% lower in Tijuana than in San Diego. In Tijuana, about $2,500 a month provides a standard of living that would cost $6,600 in San Diego.
The pandemic, which has stopped millions of people commuting to the office, has accelerated that trend, as has the Sentri pass, which allows low-risk approved travelers to enter the US quickly at the Mexican border.
