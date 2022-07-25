Your Tuesday briefing: Pope apologizes to Canada’s indigenous people

Pope apologizes for ‘evil’ caused to indigenous peoples

Pope Francis has issued a sweeping apology for the role of the Catholic Church in running boarding schools in Canada, where indigenous children have been sexually and physically abused and where many have died.

“I humbly apologize for the wrong done by so many Christians against indigenous peoples,” Francis said on the grounds of a former boarding school in Maskwitzes, Alberta, a horror site for children forced to attend between 1894 and 1976.

Survivors have long called for the church to take responsibility for its role in abusive institutions. For some, Francis’ apology was a chance to let go of their pain, while others said there was still more to be done.