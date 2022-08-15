Your Tuesday briefing: Kenya’s next president?

The new president of Kenya?

Kenya’s Vice President William Ruto has won the country’s presidential election, the head of the election commission said yesterday. The result came a few days after an exciting vote.

Ruto won 50.5 percent of the vote, narrowly ahead of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, according to a senior official. That percentage is enough to prevent a second round of voting, but most election commissions have refused to check the results. Here are the live updates.

An official speaking on behalf of four of the seven voters said the commission could not take responsibility for the results because of the “non-transparent nature” of the conduct of the election. Kenyan law allows an election result to be contested within one week, a prospect many observers see as almost certain.