Your Tuesday briefing: Kenya’s next president?

The new president of Kenya?
Kenya’s Vice President William Ruto has won the country’s presidential election, the head of the election commission said yesterday. The result came a few days after an exciting vote.
Ruto won 50.5 percent of the vote, narrowly ahead of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, according to a senior official. That percentage is enough to prevent a second round of voting, but most election commissions have refused to check the results. Here are the live updates.
An official speaking on behalf of four of the seven voters said the commission could not take responsibility for the results because of the “non-transparent nature” of the conduct of the election. Kenyan law allows an election result to be contested within one week, a prospect many observers see as almost certain.
Ukrainians share stories of arrests
During the five months of the war in Ukraine, hundreds of Ukrainian civilians, mostly men, went missing.
They were detained by Russian troops or their puppets and held with little food in basements, police stations and filtration camps in Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine. Many said they were beaten and sometimes electrocuted, though Russia denies torturing or killing Ukrainian civilians. Hundreds of people have gone missing in Russian prisons, according to the UN.
One 37-year-old car mechanic, Vasily, was seized by Russian soldiers while walking around his native village with his wife and neighbor. That was the start of six weeks of “hell,” he said.
What you need to know about the Britney Griner case
He was transferred from one place of detention to another, during interrogations he was beaten and repeatedly tortured with electric shocks, while he had little understanding of where he was and why he was being held. “It was embarrassing, crazy, but I got out alive,” he said. “It could have been worse. Some people were shot.”
Prisoners: Britney Greener, American basketball star, appealed the verdict. A senior Russian diplomat spoke of a possible exchange of prisoners.
Struggle: Russia was shelling near the nuclear plant in an attempt to thwart the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson. The move heightened fears of a nuclear accident and stalled Ukraine’s progress. Here are the live updates.
Economy: Ukrainian factories are moving west, away from Russian bombs, causing a fever.
Aung San Suu Kyi turns 17
A military-appointed court in Myanmar yesterday convicted Aung San Suu Kyi on new corruption charges.
The sentence adds six years to the exiled civic leader – she’s already serving 11 years on half a dozen counts – for a total of 17 years. There are still trials ahead on nine more counts, with a potential maximum sentence of 122 years. At 77, the Nobel Peace Prize winner and former symbol of democracy has spent 17 of his last 33 years in prison, mostly under house arrest.
Yesterday’s allegations related to land and construction deals related to the organization she ran before her arrest. Defenders say they are fabricated to silence her. In recent weeks a Japanese journalist and two well-known models were also detained.
Terms: Aung San Suu Kyi is being held alone in a cell measuring about 200 square feet (about 18 square meters). Daytime temperatures can exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (about 38 Celsius), but there is no air conditioning.
Context: An estimated 12,000 people are in detention for opposing the military regime. Many were tortured or sentenced in brief trials without lawyers. The junta hanged four pro-democracy activists last month. More executions promised.
Productivity tools that were once common in low-paying positions are now being extended to more white-collar workers.
The fate of Britney Griner in Russia
The American basketball star spent several months in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling hash oil into the country.
Companies say monitoring tools can improve efficiency and accountability. But in an interview with The Times, the workers describe the surveillance as “demoralizing”, “humiliating” and “toxic”.
Looking back at a section
Yesterday, 75 years ago, India became independent from Great Britain. But trouble was already brewing. Britain accidentally left the subcontinent after nearly three centuries of colonial rule and divided the land into a Hindu-majority India and a Muslim-majority Pakistan.
The bloody partition triggered one of the largest migrations in history, as once-mixed communities rushed in opposite directions to their new homelands. As many as 20 million people have fled communal violence. Up to two million people died.
Now, 75 years later, nationalist fervor and mutual suspicion have turned into bitter divisions. Despite a vast common heritage, India and Pakistan remain estranged from each other, their weapons are pointed at each other, and diplomatic relations are almost non-existent.
Visual Story: Here are historical photos of the split.
Connection: A YouTube channel based in Pakistan has reunited relatives separated by partition.
