Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

By printveela editor

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston’s in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. (Justine Boulain/CBC)

Restaurants across Canada say they will raise menu prices by more than seven percent by the end of the year to maintain profits and offset rising food costs.

Some restaurants raise them even more.

In its annual report Facts about restaurants, Canada restaurants say prices on the menu for By the end of 2022, the number of full-service restaurants will grow by approximately 7.8%.

According to the report, about 35% of full-service restaurant operators plan to increase menu prices by more than that amount, with many of them increasing them by 10-15% by the end of the year.

The report cites the war in Ukraine and high energy costs as contributing factors to the high cost of food faced by restaurant owners.

It states that food costs are one of the top issues food service operators currently face with BC’s 542 restaurants. out of almost 10,000 will permanently close their doors between April 2021 and July 2022.

WATCH | The restaurateur talks about the difficulties in the field of food:

British Columbia restaurants under pressure from inflation

10 hours ago

Duration 0:36

Christian Paul, general manager of Winston’s in North Vancouver, says inflation isn’t just driving food prices up.

Mitzi Tsukas, owner of Neighbor’s Restaurant & Pizza House in Vancouver, says she’s been raising menu prices this week.

“They have to go up because we did the quarterly report and it doesn’t work the way it does now,” Tsukas told CBC host Michelle Elliot. British Columbia todayon Thursday.

  • The inflation rate in Canada is now 7.7%, the highest since 1983.
  • More Vancouver restaurants announce closures due to pandemic pressure

She says that if prices come down, she will “absolutely” cut prices on the menu.

Overcoming obstacles

Mark von Schellwitz, vice president of Canada’s restaurants in Western Canada, says restaurants still have “incredible hurdles” to overcome in recovering from the pandemic and inflation.

“You speak [substantial] increases our food costs. If you look at dairy products, you will see that they have increased by almost 20 percent, beef by 16 percent, vegetable oil by 20 percent. There was a lot of inflationary pressure… and our natural gas prices also rose by about 22 percent.”

He says that about 85% of restaurants in Western Canada have taken on additional debt to keep their doors open during the pandemic, and with the current labor shortage, restaurants are still trying to re-hire staff in an attempt to attract employers with pay increases.

  • $50,000 a year for dishwashing is a sign of a labor shortage in restaurants, industry expert says

“We have over half of our members who are still losing money or are just breaking even right now,” he said.

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston’s in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their business. He says it looks like they’re just trying to “catch up and turn around” to keep their doors open.

“The inflation rate was huge. It has literally touched everything from basic necessities to things like oil, food prices, coffee, transport logistics… and you feel it in every aspect.”

Paul says they feel like they’re just trying to “catch up and turn around” to keep their doors open. (Justine Boulain/CBC)

While talking about prices in restaurants on CBC. British Columbia todaysome residents expressed dissatisfaction with the higher prices, while others said they were creative in their choice of restaurant.

“I have two little kids…so when we go out, we choose based on…family prices,” Jay Mach, who called, said.

Others, like Leonard Johnson, have said they won’t be able to go outside at all.

“Catering service is becoming very expensive. I’ve been in the kitchen for about 15 years so I understand what they’re dealing with, but I won’t be going out to eat again anytime soon.

British Columbia today50:54Restaurants are raising prices to cope with rising food prices and labor struggles; preventing burnout in the workplace

The latest report from Restaurants Canada shows that some restaurants will have to raise prices by 15% by the end of 2022. against. And in our second half, what is behind the burnout? And how can jobs prevent this? We’re talking to Merv Gilbert, a psychologist who focuses on mental health and workplace safety.

