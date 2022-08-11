Your Friday briefing: US prints Trump warrant

The US “will not dictate a choice to Africa,” he added, apparently responding to criticism that America’s stance toward Africa could be patronizing, if not offensive.

“I think, given the history, the approach should be somewhat different and I would recommend paying more attention to tools developed by Africans,” said Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s foreign minister.

Along with their own tools and institutions like the African Union, many African states are richer than a generation ago, said Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the US African Studies Center in Johannesburg.

“They can afford to say, ‘We can choose who we deal with on certain issues,'” Vekesa said. These new partnerships include not only US competitors Russia and China, but also emerging powers such as Turkey and India. He added that traditional US allies such as Botswana and Zambia are likely to support the US strategy, but strong leaders in Uganda and even Rwanda are likely to be more resistant.

Yesterday in Kigali, Blinken said he called on the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to stop supporting the militias in eastern Congo. He also expressed concern about the detention of the US resident who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” by Paul Rusesabagin.

But just hours before meeting Blinken, President Paul Kagame poured cold water on suggestions that he might be affected by the Rusesabagina affair. “Don’t worry… there are things here that just don’t work!!” he said on Twitter. — Lynsey Chutel, briefing writer from Johannesburg.