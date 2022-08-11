Your Friday briefing: US prints Trump warrant

Good morning. We cover US moves to crack a Mar-a-Lago search warrant, Russia’s preparations for possible show trials, and Taiwan’s undaunted diplomacy.
US prints Trump’s warrant
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has printed a warrant allowing the FBI to search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Garland said he personally approved the decision to issue the warrant.
Garland’s announcement follows revelations that Trump received a subpoena for documents this spring, months before the FBI raid on Monday. It also came the day after Trump asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when he was questioned by the New York Attorney General in a civil case about his business practices.
The subpoena suggests that the Justice Department tried methods, short of a search warrant, to explain the materials before taking the politically explosive step of sending FBI agents unannounced to the former president’s doorstep. Here are the live updates.
Details: Officials believe that the former president illegally took documents with him after leaving office. The Justice Department did not provide any information about the exact nature of the material it was attempting to recover, but did make it clear that the material contained classified information of a confidential nature.
Analysis: Garland’s decision to go public comes at a unique moment in the department’s 152-year history, as a massive investigation into the former president, who remains a powerful political force, is gathering momentum. After coming under pressure, Garland said he decided to go public to serve the “public interest”.
Russia prepares for possible show trials
Russia has set up cages in a large theater in Mariupol, apparently preparing for show trials of captured Ukrainian soldiers in newly occupied territory. Courts may begin on August 24, the Independence Day of Ukraine.
Some fear the Kremlin plans to use the trappings of a trial to bolster its story about the fighters who defended a city in southern Ukraine and spent weeks under a steel mill. Ukrainian officials called for international intervention.
Moscow can also use the lawsuits to absolve itself of responsibility for the atrocities committed by Russia during the siege of Mariupol. The Kremlin has a long and brutal history of using such trials to give the appearance of believability to attempts to silence critics. Here are the live updates.
Context: Concerns about prisoner safety have only grown since last month, when Ukrainian authorities accused Moscow of orchestrating an explosion at a Russian POW camp that killed at least 50 Ukrainian POWs.
Chinese exercises did not stop Taiwan
China’s ongoing military exercises have not stopped Taiwan, my colleagues write in their analysis.
In fact, the exercise reinforced the self-governing island’s belief in the value of its diplomatic, economic and military maneuvers to strike the sweet spot in the major power standoff between Beijing and Washington.
Under Tsai Ing-wen, the current president, Taiwanese officials have been secretly courting the US, cashing in on arms sales and pledges of support. They also turned China’s boastfulness into a growing international awareness of the island’s plight.
But Taiwan has refrained from displaying this success to avoid outbursts of anger from China. When Beijing recently sent dozens of fighter jets across the water separating China and Taiwan, the Taiwanese military said they would not escalate the situation and took relatively mild countermeasures. Officials made sober statements and welcomed the support of the G7 countries.
What’s next: US officials have considered stockpiling weapons in Taiwan over fears that a military blockade of China could pose a problem with supplies to the island.
New Zealand has put a rising price on greenhouse gas emissions. But the plan could threaten his iconic farmland as forestry investors rush to buy up pastureland to plant carbon-sinking trees.
Selling democracy in Africa
This week, the US unveiled a new Africa policy that relied on a familiar democracy-promoting strategy. The problem will be to sell it on the changing continent.
“Too often, African countries have been treated as instruments of other countries’ progress, rather than as authors of their own,” said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, introducing the new US approach during a trip that took him to South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. .
The US “will not dictate a choice to Africa,” he added, apparently responding to criticism that America’s stance toward Africa could be patronizing, if not offensive.
“I think, given the history, the approach should be somewhat different and I would recommend paying more attention to tools developed by Africans,” said Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s foreign minister.
Along with their own tools and institutions like the African Union, many African states are richer than a generation ago, said Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the US African Studies Center in Johannesburg.
“They can afford to say, ‘We can choose who we deal with on certain issues,'” Vekesa said. These new partnerships include not only US competitors Russia and China, but also emerging powers such as Turkey and India. He added that traditional US allies such as Botswana and Zambia are likely to support the US strategy, but strong leaders in Uganda and even Rwanda are likely to be more resistant.
Yesterday in Kigali, Blinken said he called on the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to stop supporting the militias in eastern Congo. He also expressed concern about the detention of the US resident who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” by Paul Rusesabagin.
But just hours before meeting Blinken, President Paul Kagame poured cold water on suggestions that he might be affected by the Rusesabagina affair. “Don’t worry… there are things here that just don’t work!!” he said on Twitter. — Lynsey Chutel, briefing writer from Johannesburg.
