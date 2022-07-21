Your Friday briefing: Ukraine launches southern counteroffensive

Ukraine launches counteroffensive in the south

Ukrainian officials said their forces used long-range missiles and artillery to attack more than 200 Russian targets in the south on Thursday. According to the military, as a result of the strikes, six ammunition depots were destroyed.

These efforts, greatly reinforced by a flood of powerful Western weapons, have put pressure on Moscow’s military infrastructure and supply lines in and around the Kherson region, which Russian forces seized in March. The growing scale of Ukrainian attacks in the south is in line with preparations for a ground offensive.

Ukraine’s military success is due to the fact that it is again trying to prove to the whole world that it can defeat the Russians. Officials point to successes such as the recent Ukrainian artillery shelling of a bridge critical to Russian supplies.