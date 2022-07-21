Your Friday briefing: Ukraine launches southern counteroffensive

We cover Ukraine’s counteroffensive and Europe’s central bank’s attempt to crack down on inflation.
Ukraine launches counteroffensive in the south
Ukrainian officials said their forces used long-range missiles and artillery to attack more than 200 Russian targets in the south on Thursday. According to the military, as a result of the strikes, six ammunition depots were destroyed.
These efforts, greatly reinforced by a flood of powerful Western weapons, have put pressure on Moscow’s military infrastructure and supply lines in and around the Kherson region, which Russian forces seized in March. The growing scale of Ukrainian attacks in the south is in line with preparations for a ground offensive.
Ukraine’s military success is due to the fact that it is again trying to prove to the whole world that it can defeat the Russians. Officials point to successes such as the recent Ukrainian artillery shelling of a bridge critical to Russian supplies.
But despite renewed optimism among Ukrainians, military analysts and Western officials have said it is too early to predict a turn in fortunes and that a long lull appears more likely.
Despite being fully vaccinated and having been revaccinated twice, a positive test result raises concerns about the health of the 79-year-old president. He is receiving Paxlovid, an antiviral drug used to minimize the severity of Covid-19, and will be isolated at the White House. Biden “will continue to fully fulfill all of his duties during this time,” his spokesman said.
Biden’s positive test also highlights that Covid remains an ongoing threat in the US, even as much of the country struggles to overcome the pandemic. Fueled by sub-option BA.5, the number of cases and hospitalizations has risen sharply.
More news about the virus:
The increase – half a percentage point more than expected – was a sharp end to an eight-year period of negative interest rates aimed at forcing banks to lend generously, although the bank’s key rate remains at 0% as a result of the increase. European stock indexes ended the day roughly where they started, after investors reacted positively to the aggressive actions of the ECB to curb inflation.
In countries using the euro, inflation is growing at the fastest pace in generations, reaching 8.6% in June. The campaign was caused mainly by rising energy and food prices. The ECB faces a particularly difficult task: balancing the economic weaknesses and debt burdens of 19 different countries.
The recession worries: The most talked about recession indicator on Wall Street, the yield curve, is sounding its biggest alarm in two decades. Every recession in the US over the past half century has been preceded by an inversion and is happening now.
What’s next: The ECB has introduced a new tool, the Transmission Protection Instrument, to control the bond markets. He doesn’t want to use it.
ART AND IDEAS
Difficulty adapting Austin
The best adaptations of Jane Austen are faithful to the plot of the novel and confident in their own worlds. Sarah Lyall writes that the Netflix film version of Persuasion is neither.
The problem is not that the film takes liberties, writes Sarah. In many versions of Austen, this happens: Fire Island sets Pride and Prejudice in a modern country house with a group of gay men looking for love. But the new Persuasion deviates from the novel’s cautious pace, allowing the characters to reveal their feelings early. And he mixes the 19th-century setting with modern phrases (“If you’re five in London, you’re 10 in Bath,” says one of the characters).
In an interview, the film’s director Carrie Cracknell – a dramatic prodigy who co-directed a major London theater until the age of 30 – defended her choice: that they really recognize the people on screen.”
