Your Friday briefing: Russia sentences Britney Griner to 9 years

Britney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia
A Russian court has sentenced Britney Griner, the WNBA star who has been in custody in Moscow since February, to nine years. years in a strict regime colony on drug charges.
The guilty verdict, which most experts see as preordained in a legal system in which defendants are rarely acquitted, leaves Griner’s fate a matter of diplomatic wrangling between Russia and the United States. for one of the world’s most famous arms dealers.
U.S. officials allege Greiner was mistakenly detained and held as a political bargaining chip. President Biden, who called the verdict “unacceptable,” now faces a difficult choice: stick to his offer to trade arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan, or sweeten the deal.
News from the war in Ukraine:
Chinese military tests threaten Taiwan
The Chinese military is currently conducting military live-fire tests in the waters surrounding Taiwan, a show of force meant to punish the island for hosting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week.
At least 11 Chinese missiles hit the seas north, south and east of Taiwan within 24 hours of Pelosi’s departure. The exercises, some of which are taking place less than 10 miles off the coast of Taiwan, would also give Chinese troops valuable practice if one day they are ordered to surround and attack the island.
Although an inevitable conflict is unlikely, the exercise, which will last for three days, puts the region at a standstill. Tensions can escalate dangerously, especially if things go wrong. The Japanese government said five Chinese missiles fell into its exclusive economic zone, the first time they have landed in those waters.
US view: US officials have expressed concern that these developments could provoke an unintended confrontation between Chinese and Taiwanese forces, especially if the Chinese military launches a missile over the island or if an incursion into disputed airspace leads to an air conflict.
In China: On social media, many Chinese were frustrated by Beijing’s limited response to Pelosi’s visit, especially given the government’s tough rhetoric. Some users compared the military to China’s men’s soccer team, which became a laughingstock in the country because it only qualified for the World Cup once.
Next stop: On Thursday, Pelosi met with political leaders in South Korea and made little to no response to China’s reaction. It is reported by the Associated Press.. The South Korean president, who is on vacation, spoke to her by phone rather than in person, which critics saw as a deliberate snub, referring to South Korea’s relationship with China.
Australia advances important climate legislation
Long criticized for ignoring the ill effects of climate change, Australia – the world’s third largest exporter of fossil fuels – has taken a major step towards cutting emissions.
The country’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill that would commit the government to cut carbon emissions by at least 43 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 and reach zero by 2050. It is expected to pass through the Senate in a few weeks.
“The effects of climate change are real. We need a real answer,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who advocated that commitment when he challenged the long-ruling conservative coalition in the May election. “The government is offering it.”
But this step is considered by many to be long overdue. A separate Australian Greens proposal that called for a 75 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 was rejected. Greens leader Adam Bandt argued that the government’s lower target would lead to the death of the Great Barrier Reef, which is expected to continue to struggle with current warming trends.
Global context: The 43 percent commitment brings Australia closer to cuts promised by Canada, South Korea and Japan, but still falls short of US, EU and UK commitments.
morning reading
Efforts are being made in Ireland to preserve the call of the corncrake, a small, shy bird related to the coot. Its sharp and monotonous cry is rarely heard today, but for the older generation it was a favorite sound of summer, evoking dreary memories of warm weather, hayfields and romantic nights.
ART AND IDEAS
Great people in decline
For 119 years, the New Zealand All Blacks dominated men’s rugby.
With three world titles and a record winning percentage of nearly 80 percent, no country in the world can beat them.
However, after a losing streak led to a humiliating drop in the world rankings, the team – and New Zealand – face a prospect that once seemed unthinkable: The All Blacks are in decline, and this time they may not be strong enough. to bounce back.
The All Blacks have lost four of their last five matches, dropping to fourth in the world rankings, their lowest position ever. Their struggle has left New Zealand wondering not only why its most iconic representatives failed, but also what it means when the world’s best rugby team isn’t really the best.
Part of the answer? New Zealand has changed. Although rugby still attracts many, the number of men playing the game is declining as interest in other sports grows. A recent study found that only 7 percent of young New Zealanders play regularly.
