Your Friday briefing: Russia sentences Britney Griner to 9 years

Britney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia

A Russian court has sentenced Britney Griner, the WNBA star who has been in custody in Moscow since February, to nine years. years in a strict regime colony on drug charges.

The guilty verdict, which most experts see as preordained in a legal system in which defendants are rarely acquitted, leaves Griner’s fate a matter of diplomatic wrangling between Russia and the United States. for one of the world’s most famous arms dealers.

U.S. officials allege Greiner was mistakenly detained and held as a political bargaining chip. President Biden, who called the verdict “unacceptable,” now faces a difficult choice: stick to his offer to trade arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan, or sweeten the deal.