Your Friday briefing: Biden and Xi’s tense phone call

Tense conversation between US and Chinese leaders

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for two hours and 17 minutes, their first direct conversation in four months during which relations between their countries soured.

China and the US disagree over Russia’s war in Ukraine, tariffs, and China’s aggressive actions in the Asia-Pacific region. The future of Taiwan, the self-governing island that China covets and that Biden says it will defend by force, has become a particularly contentious issue, especially with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly planning to visit.

China’s foreign ministry said the call was productive but issued a stern warning against what it sees as US provocations without directly mentioning Ms. Pelosi.