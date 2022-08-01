Your Briefing Tuesday: Pelosi’s Scheduled Visit to Taiwan Tests China

We highlight House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plans to visit Taiwan and Singapore’s efforts to beat the city’s heat.
Clash in Taiwan tests China’s readiness for confrontation
The Chinese military has warned of its readiness to defend its claims on Taiwan ahead of an expected visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
However, China’s leader Xi Jinping is also facing a volatile economic and political situation at home, and a slide into crisis over Taiwan could damage his reputation even as he garners nationalist support.
Xi, who is likely to enlist the support of his Communist Party later this year, intends to stay in power. But a possible meeting between Pelosi and Taiwanese leaders could will further challenge its public support as China’s growth slows due to Covid outbreaks and shutdowns. Experts say if Pelosi gets his way, Xi will likely show military might to vent Beijing’s anger in an attempt to avoid an unsustainable standoff that will spook markets and cripple China’s economy.
When Xi warned President Biden last week not to “play with fire” and risk self-immolation over Taiwan, his comment was taken as a political stance rather than a threat.
Quote: “This is really mid-level cautionary rhetoric, not high-level cautionary rhetoric signaling military-grade risk appetite,” said David Gitter, a China researcher. “That doesn’t mean they’re going to do something very crazy, like directly threaten the speaker’s safety.”
What’s next: Taiwanese media reported that Pelosi planned to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday evening. according to the Associated Press. Aides to President Biden also said they expect Pelosi to continue the US official’s visit to the island at its highest level in 25 years.
US response: A National Security Council spokesman, warning China not to turn the visit into “some kind of crisis,” said the Biden administration was concerned that China could potentially fire missiles into the Taiwan Strait, send warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone, or fake . that cross the median line of the strait.
UN peacekeepers kill two in Congo
UN peacekeepers opened fire on a border crossing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday, killing two people and injuring 15 more amid escalating protests demanding agency forces leave the region.
The militants were arrested, a senior UN official in the country said, adding that he was “deeply shocked and dismayed” by the “inexplicable” shooting. The killings come just days after at least 19 people, including three UN peacekeepers, were killed and 60 injured in demonstrations against peacekeeping missions.
Protesters said the UN soldiers failed to protect civilians from the surge in violence from a host of militants. Since the end of last year, hundreds of people have been killed or injured and more than 160,000 people have been displaced.
American approach: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to Congo next week and meet with senior officials to discuss a range of issues, including peace in eastern Congo and the wider Great Lakes region.
Singapore tries to find solutions to combat urban heat
In Singapore, where temperatures are rising at twice the global average, there are real concerns that the extreme heat could render the wealthy city-state uninhabitable.
This urgency has led the government to insist on finding solutions. With the help of high-tech developments, including a mobile radiation measuring cart, researchers on the island are now trying to solve the city’s heat problem with a program that the government says could be a model for other countries.
The program aims to create a computer model of Singapore that will allow policy makers to analyze the effectiveness of heat mitigation measures.
The researchers say Singapore’s geographic location in Southeast Asia makes it a good model for other countries, especially those living in the tropics. Located near the equator, the island has an average humidity of 84 percent and year-round temperatures that hover around 88 degrees Fahrenheit.
Data: A climate change study has predicted that Singapore’s average daily temperature could rise by 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of this century.
What’s next: In Singapore, 388,000 trees have been planted to grow one million trees by 2030. “Now the prevailing hypothesis is that the presence or absence of shade in a place like Singapore is a critical factor in adapting to heat exposure,” Winston Chow, climate researcher. , said.
War in Ukraine
After more than a year of fragile stability, Libya is leaning towards chaos after rebels toppled Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi, dictator for more than 40 years. Few places feel the turmoil more than Tarhuna, where seven murderous brothers ruled for years.
Foster chefs find satisfaction and criticism
A growing number of Koreans, adopted in the US in the 1970s and 80s and raised in American families, are exploring their heritage in the kitchen.
To reflect their American upbringing and Korean heritage, these foster chefs — most of them now in their 30s and 40s — describe their cuisine in a variety of ways, including Korean, Korean, and even “Korean.” In doing so, the chefs find satisfaction and sometimes draw criticism from fellow Korean Americans for not being Korean enough in their cooking.
But even though they haven’t grown up with tastes, they cook delicious, elaborate food. And many of them see cooking as the ultimate rebirth of their Koreanness and an act that promotes cuisine in exciting places.
