Your Briefing Tuesday: Pelosi’s Scheduled Visit to Taiwan Tests China

Clash in Taiwan tests China’s readiness for confrontation

The Chinese military has warned of its readiness to defend its claims on Taiwan ahead of an expected visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

However, China’s leader Xi Jinping is also facing a volatile economic and political situation at home, and a slide into crisis over Taiwan could damage his reputation even as he garners nationalist support.

Xi, who is likely to enlist the support of his Communist Party later this year, intends to stay in power. But a possible meeting between Pelosi and Taiwanese leaders could will further challenge its public support as China’s growth slows due to Covid outbreaks and shutdowns. Experts say if Pelosi gets his way, Xi will likely show military might to vent Beijing’s anger in an attempt to avoid an unsustainable standoff that will spook markets and cripple China’s economy.