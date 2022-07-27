Your Briefing Thursday: US Senate Passes Semiconductor Bill

We cover the passage of a major industrial policy bill by the US Senate and Japan’s monkey problem.
US Senate Passes $280 Billion Bill to Counter China
In a rare bipartisan fashion, the US Senate passed a massive $280 billion bill designed to build America’s manufacturing and technological dominance to counter China.
The legislation will provide billions of dollars of subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers and funding for scientific research in artificial intelligence, robotics and quantum computing, areas in which the US fears falling behind China. It passed the House by a vote of 64 to 33 and is expected to pass the House of Representatives with some Republican support.
The degree of the bill’s approval demonstrated how commercial and military competition with Beijing—and the promise of thousands of new jobs in America—drastically shifted party orthodoxy, creating a consensus between Republicans who avoided market intervention and Democrats who resisted showering large companies with federal largesse. .
Context: The share of modern manufacturing capacity in the US has fallen to 12 percent, leaving the country dependent on foreign countries amid chip shortages that have shaken the global supply chain.
Xi matters to Hong Kong leaders
Senior Hong Kong officials are rushing to receive China’s leader, Xi Jinping, in a show of devotion that is drastically changing Hong Kong’s once exuberant political culture.
On his first full day, new Hong Kong leader John Lee shared a photo of himself along with a printout of what he described as Xi’s important speech. This month, city lawmakers held a six-hour meeting on Xi’s recent visit to Hong Kong. Hundreds of senior officials attended the group sessions, including one titled “The Spirit of the President’s Important Speech.”
Such displays of loyalty, common in mainland China, represent a major change in the former British colony, which was granted a high degree of autonomy when it was returned to Chinese control 25 years ago. Hong Kong has long been forced to bow to Beijing’s decisions on major issues, but Xi Jinping’s embrace of bureaucracy has crystallized its new identity as a territory firmly in Beijing’s hands.
Context: Xi’s embrace is also a sign of weakness in the local government. Lee, who has worked almost his entire career in the police and security services, does not have the vast network that his predecessors brought to work through long experience in government or business.
Japanese marauding monkeys
This week, officials in the western Japanese city of Yamaguchi killed a monkey they believe is responsible for a series of attacks on people.
About 25,000 monkeys are killed in Japan every year, mostly by municipalities. Clashes between humans and macaques, also known as snow monkeys, are becoming more frequent. In Yamaguchi alone this month, 56 victims were attacked by monkeys, including a little girl who was injured in her home and a 4-year-old girl who was attacked in a kindergarten.
The macaque population in Japan is thriving, in large part because conservation efforts have been too successful. The resurgence of the population has “provoked and exacerbated” conflicts between humans and macaques to the point that humans living near the animals now face a serious risk of encroachment on their habitat, writes primate expert Hiroto Enari in a recent study.
The biggest concern, Enari said, is that animals can transmit hepatitis B or other diseases to humans.
In other Asian countries: Conflicts between humans and apes are not new to the region. In Thailand, the city of Lopburi has been under siege for many years due to aggressive crab-eating macaques. In Singapore, officials recently had to guard an apartment complex from a monkey invasion.
Economic devastation looms over the Caribbean, which is facing a climate crisis and mounting debt. In Barbados, Mia Mottley, the first woman to lead the country, is working to restructure the country’s billions of dollars of debt in a way that frees up money to invest in its economy and protect against climate catastrophe.
Year of Barbie
The color of the season is pink. Inspiration Source: Barbie.
It all started in the world of high fashion. During Paris Fashion Week, Valentino debuted a pink collection, and this month in Rome, Anne Hathaway attended his show in a hot pink sequined dress. Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities have also been seen wearing pink.
Dubbed “Barbiecore”, the trend is also popular among Millennials and Generation Z. According to the website Who what wear put it: “Yes, the dolls that you played with as a child are now leading the way in tailoring. Talk about true nostalgic revival.
Then there’s a Barbie Live movie next year, directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Photos of actors roller skating in very bright clothes They’re hard to miss online: “the dopamine hit of the summer on social media,” as Vanessa Friedman, fashion director and chief fashion critic for The Times, put it.
