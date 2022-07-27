Your Briefing Thursday: US Senate Passes Semiconductor Bill

US Senate Passes $280 Billion Bill to Counter China

In a rare bipartisan fashion, the US Senate passed a massive $280 billion bill designed to build America’s manufacturing and technological dominance to counter China.

The legislation will provide billions of dollars of subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers and funding for scientific research in artificial intelligence, robotics and quantum computing, areas in which the US fears falling behind China. It passed the House by a vote of 64 to 33 and is expected to pass the House of Representatives with some Republican support.

The degree of the bill’s approval demonstrated how commercial and military competition with Beijing—and the promise of thousands of new jobs in America—drastically shifted party orthodoxy, creating a consensus between Republicans who avoided market intervention and Democrats who resisted showering large companies with federal largesse. .