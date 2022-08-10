Your briefing Thursday: Trump refuses to answer questions

Good morning. We cover Donald Trump’s decision not to answer questions from a civil investigation and details about the victims of the Seoul floods.
Trump sidesteps legal issues
Yesterday, Donald Trump declined to answer questions during a civil investigation into his company’s business practices, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
He made a surprise bet at an important legal interview with the New York Attorney General’s office. His strategy will likely determine the course of the investigation.
Trump’s office released a statement shortly after yesterday’s interrogation began, explaining that he “refused to answer questions in accordance with the rights and privileges granted to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Here are the live updates.
Became known the details of the explosion in the Crimea
The damage to the Russian airbase in Crimea was greater than the Kremlin initially claimed.
After a series of explosions on Tuesday, the head of Crimea declared a state of emergency and said that more than 250 people had to evacuate from their homes. Officials on the Russian-occupied peninsula said at least one person had died and dozens more were injured.
Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the explosions. But a senior military official said Ukrainian special forces and partisan resistance fighters were behind the blast. Here are the live updates.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Analysis: The bombings could be important because any Ukrainian attack on Russian forces on the Crimean peninsula would be a significant expansion of Ukraine’s offensive efforts. So far, Ukraine has focused on pushing Russians out of territories occupied since the start of the invasion.
NUCLEAR POWER STATION: Russian missiles have killed 13 people near a Russian-held nuclear power plant in the south, a Ukrainian official said. Russia could try to divert its electricity to Crimea, which would increase military competition for the power plant and raise the risk of an accident.
Press: Russian investigators detained a former state television journalist yesterday, months after she staged a rare live protest against the war in Ukraine.
Their deaths highlight the predicament of South Korea’s urban poor, who often live in such houses, called bangjiha. (“Parasite,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020, portrayed their flood danger in a dramatic way.)
South Korea is facing a growing housing crisis, and hundreds of thousands of people in the Seoul area live in similarly damp, musty neighborhoods. They fear floods every rainy season but stay to find work, save money and educate their children in hopes of overcoming rising inequality in South Korea.
Details: The family knew that the low-lying area was prone to flooding. But it was cheap and close to a community center where the girl’s aunt with Down’s syndrome could get help.
Quote: “When I got home from work, I found my flood underwater,” one of the residents said. wrote on the Naver web portal. “I felt like the heavens were falling on me.”
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was elected President of the Philippines this year. Now the new film paints a pretty portrait of his family. Instead of focusing on the torture, excesses, and martial law that characterized his father’s dictatorship, the film portrays Marcos Sr. and his wife, Imelda, as the victims of a political vendetta.
As such, historians and artists say the film opens up a new front in the fight against disinformation in the Philippines, translating a popular myth circulating online during the recent election into a new, more credible realm.
Mourn the victims of Covid-19
There have always been monuments in memory of the death of people as a result of catastrophic events: wars, genocides, terrorist attacks.
But Covid-19 presents a unique challenge. Millions of people died, but not in one place and not in one place. Now, as the death toll continues to rise, communities are building new monuments and renovating existing memorials as they try to deal with the growing grief.
“These are some weird memorials that have names added to them,” said Erica Doss, who studies how Americans use memorials. “They are kind of fluid. They are out of time.”
