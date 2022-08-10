Your briefing Thursday: Trump refuses to answer questions

Trump sidesteps legal issues

Yesterday, Donald Trump declined to answer questions during a civil investigation into his company’s business practices, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

He made a surprise bet at an important legal interview with the New York Attorney General’s office. His strategy will likely determine the course of the investigation.

Trump’s office released a statement shortly after yesterday’s interrogation began, explaining that he “refused to answer questions in accordance with the rights and privileges granted to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Here are the live updates.