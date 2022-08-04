Your briefing Thursday: Tensions rise as Pelosi leaves Taiwan

Pelosi leaves Taiwan as tensions rise

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, was greeted in Taiwan by leaders ready to accept American support. But when she left on Wednesday, the crisis was over.

Pelosi met with Taiwanese lawmakers and then with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, offering assurances of U.S. support for the island China claims as its own. The meetings, while light in nature, were widely hailed in Taiwan as a rare symbolic victory in which a major foreign power showed its support in the face of strong opposition from China.

Taiwan is now gearing up for China to launch a live-fire military exercise on Thursday – an unprecedented escalation – that could surround the island and drop missiles just 10 miles off its coast. China has also suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and stopped imports of certain fruits and fish from the island.