Pelosi leaves Taiwan as tensions rise
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, was greeted in Taiwan by leaders ready to accept American support. But when she left on Wednesday, the crisis was over.
Pelosi met with Taiwanese lawmakers and then with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, offering assurances of U.S. support for the island China claims as its own. The meetings, while light in nature, were widely hailed in Taiwan as a rare symbolic victory in which a major foreign power showed its support in the face of strong opposition from China.
Taiwan is now gearing up for China to launch a live-fire military exercise on Thursday – an unprecedented escalation – that could surround the island and drop missiles just 10 miles off its coast. China has also suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and stopped imports of certain fruits and fish from the island.
A Russian offensive in the south will lead to a far bloodier battle than Ukraine hoped for as it advanced towards the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, where it reclaimed territory with long-range American-provided missiles.
In a second separate theater of operations, in eastern Ukraine, the fighting has stalled due to Russian advances and Ukrainian counterattacks. Neither side advanced more than a few miles in weeks of fighting.
Connected: Olaf Scholz, the leader of Germany, dismissed Russia’s claim that technical problems were behind the sharp reduction in gas supplies to Germany. Standing in front of the refurbished turbine at the center of the dispute, Scholz said the only reason the car has yet to be returned to Russia is because Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, doesn’t want to return it.
Extreme drought in Mexico
Mexico is experiencing a severe drought and most of the country has almost completely run out of water.
Nearly two-thirds of the country’s municipalities now face water shortages, forcing people to queue for hours for government water supplies. Some residents block roads and kidnap municipal workers to demand more water.
The crisis is particularly acute in Monterrey, one of the most important economic centers in Mexico. In some areas there was no water for 75 days, which led to the closure of many schools before the planned summer holidays.
Drinking water is hard to come by in Monterrey, and buckets in local stores are either rare or sold at astronomically high prices. Residents collect containers for water delivered by government trucks to the driest areas.
Climate: Scientists say human-caused climate change has changed rainfall patterns around the world and increases the likelihood of droughts. Much of the western half of the US, north of Mexico, is experiencing its driest 20-year period in 1,200 years. By mid-July, 48 percent of Mexico was affected by drought, up from 28 percent last year.
Connected: In Mexico, the attorney general confirmed for the first time that the country was investigating former President Enrique Peña Nieto for money laundering and illicit enrichment. But many Mexicans fear the announcement is nothing more than a political tactic.
FC Barcelona, the Spanish football giant, failed to pay a huge salary last year and was called “technically bankrupt” by its own chief executive. Now saddled with more than $1.3 billion in debt, the club has decided that the best way out of a crisis brought on by financial missteps and extravagant contracts is to spend everything they can.
Bitcoin Evangelists
In recent months, the crash in the cryptocurrency market has wiped out about $1 trillion and revealed that much of the industry is nothing more than an interconnected network of casino-like ventures and trading practices.
But part of the crypto community, known as bitcoin maximalists or “maxi”, are still buying as confidently as ever. Despite the fact that the price of their favorite digital coin, Bitcoin, plummeted earlier this year, they continued to believe that it would change the financial system despite the scams permeating the rest of the crypto ecosystem. (Bitcoin will just “go on sale,” they say.)
The Maxi-fuelled debate has turned into a battle for the future of crypto. They say they are trying to bring the industry back to some of its original ideals as new regulatory scrutiny and growing consumer distrust pose an existential threat. They also see an opportunity to profit from the downturn, but it remains to be seen if the rest of the world will buy into their plan.
