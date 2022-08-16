type here...
Your briefing on Wednesdays: New explosions shake Crimea
Your briefing on Wednesdays: New explosions shake Crimea

By printveela editor

Good morning. We cover a major explosion at a Russian target in Crimea and a political scandal in Australia.

And by repeatedly striking territory Russia held for most of a decade, Ukraine has thrown a new challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s position at home. He told his people that Crimea was Russia’s “sacred place” and “holy land”.

Australia has been gripped by a growing political scandal over the behavior of its former prime minister, Scott Morrison.

Leading the country during the pandemic, he secretly ran five ministries. And he kept his five new roles a secret from the public and most of his parliamentary colleagues. Several ministers who shared power with Morrison were never told.

“I can’t imagine the mindset that led to this,” incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said yesterday. (In May, Australia decided to remove Morrison from office.) “It has undermined our democracy,” he added, calling it a “government of sham.”

In Australia, ministers can decide how broad government bodies will operate. Many Australians see Morrison’s actions as clearly Trumpian, with critics saying Morrison has damaged the country’s democracy.

Details: In 2020, Morrison apparently realized that the country’s response to the pandemic would, in effect, put the health secretary above the prime minister. So he appointed himself the second health minister and then finance minister to make sure he could also have a say on emergency spending.

Reaction: Yesterday, amid growing calls for him to give up his parliamentary seat, Morrison said his power play was “the right decision” for “very unorthodox times.”

Deals: Before the May election, Morrison used his new ministerial powers to overturn the resource minister’s decision on a controversial gas project, killing him over fears that it could hurt his party’s chances. He apologized yesterday.

In India, millions of families are turning to education to lift themselves out of poverty. But public schools have long had a reputation for dilapidated buildings, mismanagement, poor teaching and even ruined meals.

However, schools in New Delhi are changing. The Aam Aadmi party, which leads the city, has provided additional billions of dollars to overhaul the capital’s schools, more than double previous investments.

Many of the fixes have to do with basic maintenance: until recently, some schools lacked potable water and clean toilets, or were infested with snakes. The school system is also collaborating with leading experts and universities to develop new curricula.

Students who were enrolled in private schools are moving to another school, and city students are doing well. In recent years, they have scored higher in key subjects than their peers across the country.

Politics: Aam Aadmi’s party came to power on a promise to improve basic services. Educational work helped drive solid political victories for the party, which gained control of India’s second state, Punjab, in March.

Quote: “You walk into a school and you smell the toilets 50 meters away,” the official said, speaking of visits to the school in 2015.

In recent years, Salman Rushdie has wondered if the public is losing its appetite for free speech, a principle he staked his life on when Iran tried to assassinate him for his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses. As Rushdie told The Guardian last year, “The people who stood up for me in the bad years may not do so now.”

Jennifer Schussler writes in The Times that after Rushdie was stabbed to death on stage on Friday, the initial denunciation has given way to a renewed free speech debate. Some of Rushdie’s supporters have lamented the growing acceptance on the political right and left of the notion that offensive speech is grounds for censorship.

Jennifer’s article also noted the amazing story, including an essay by Jimmy Carter in the Times condemning Rushdie’s novel. — Tom Wright-Piersanti, editor of Morning.

