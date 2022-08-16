Your briefing on Wednesdays: New explosions shake Crimea

Leading the country during the pandemic, he secretly ran five ministries. And he kept his five new roles a secret from the public and most of his parliamentary colleagues. Several ministers who shared power with Morrison were never told.

“I can’t imagine the mindset that led to this,” incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said yesterday. (In May, Australia decided to remove Morrison from office.) “It has undermined our democracy,” he added, calling it a “government of sham.”

In Australia, ministers can decide how broad government bodies will operate. Many Australians see Morrison’s actions as clearly Trumpian, with critics saying Morrison has damaged the country’s democracy.

Details: In 2020, Morrison apparently realized that the country’s response to the pandemic would, in effect, put the health secretary above the prime minister. So he appointed himself the second health minister and then finance minister to make sure he could also have a say on emergency spending.

Reaction: Yesterday, amid growing calls for him to give up his parliamentary seat, Morrison said his power play was “the right decision” for “very unorthodox times.”

Deals: Before the May election, Morrison used his new ministerial powers to overturn the resource minister’s decision on a controversial gas project, killing him over fears that it could hurt his party’s chances. He apologized yesterday.