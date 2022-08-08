Your briefing on Tuesday: China’s new military exercises near Taiwan

China announces new military exercises near Taiwan

Just a day after the conclusion of its largest-ever military exercise near Taiwan, China announced new operations in the area.

This is a sign that Beijing will continue its military pressure on Taiwan and possibly normalize its presence around the island before gradually cutting off access to its air and water space.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said it found several Chinese warships involved in nearly 40 sorties near the island, including 21 that crossed the unofficial median line in the Taiwan Strait between the island and the mainland.