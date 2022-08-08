Your briefing on Tuesday: China’s new military exercises near Taiwan

China announces new military exercises near Taiwan
Just a day after the conclusion of its largest-ever military exercise near Taiwan, China announced new operations in the area.
This is a sign that Beijing will continue its military pressure on Taiwan and possibly normalize its presence around the island before gradually cutting off access to its air and water space.
Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said it found several Chinese warships involved in nearly 40 sorties near the island, including 21 that crossed the unofficial median line in the Taiwan Strait between the island and the mainland.
Background: Beijing called the military exercises punishment for the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week. But they also served as a warning to allied countries such as Japan and served as practice for a possible attack.
Context: Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader for generations, has made it clear that he sees the unification of Taiwan and China as a key goal. He is also aiming to create an image of strength ahead of the Communist Party Congress scheduled for the fall, when he is expected to be re-elected for a third term.
Connected: When a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist was imprisoned in China, his wife brought international attention to his plight.
Smells like war in Ukraine
“There was a mass grave that could hold 300 people, and I was standing at its edge,” writes Natalia Yermak, a Ukrainian reporter and translator for The Times. “Lime bags for the bodies were dumped into the pit, put on display. A moment earlier I was a different person, a person who never knew what the wind smelled like after it had passed over the dead on a pleasant summer afternoon.”
Yermak was reporting from Ukraine’s eastern Donbass, close to the front lines of the war with Russia, where death is “an inevitable reality that feels like air in the lungs.”
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
She thought that such tragedies would not follow her to the west, but as soon as Yermak returned to Kyiv, she learned that her best friend’s cousin had died fighting in the east, and that soon she would have to stand over another grave.
“It was an experience familiar to many Ukrainians,” Yermak wrote. “Five months after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, the front lines of the war mean little. Rocket strikes and news of the dead and wounded have blackened almost all parts of the country like poison.”
Other military news:
Afghanistan on the brink
A year after the US military left Afghanistan, the country was in dire need.
The scale of suffering there today is difficult to comprehend. Despite more than $100 billion in development spending by the West, Afghanistan remains one of the world’s poorest and most aid-dependent states. Actions by the fundamentalist Taliban government in the country, such as largely denying education to young women and a decree requiring women to wear the veil, could undermine goodwill around the world and deplete the country’s workforce, especially in critical areas such as medicine.
Even members of the government expressed dissatisfaction with the culture war encouraged by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, especially those who are responsible for reviving the failed state.
“Why are we creating problems for ourselves with these ads? Just do your job,” one Taliban bureaucrat, a former military leader, told The Times Magazine. “People just hear these ads for clothes – they don’t see the real work.”
When President Biden announced Last week, when Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul, he appeared to exaggerate al-Zawahiri’s role in major attacks.
The current AI technologies are not really sentient and cannot create robots that can express emotions, talk or jam on lead vocals like a human. But this can be misleading, writes my colleague Cade Metz.
Life is lived
Olivia Newton-John sang pop hits from the 1970s and 80s and starred in Grease, one of the most popular musical films of the time. She died on Monday at the age of 73.
ART AND IDEAS
Invincible Spotted Lantern
Scientists say there is only one option when you see a spotted fly in the US: kill it on the spot.
For years, US officials have urged people to destroy the attractive but destructive insects that scientists believe arrived in the country in 2011 with a shipment of rocks. But invasive beetles that live in parts of Asia are spreading to New York and other places.
Freelance bug exterminators can’t turn back the wave of lantern flies on their own. But lantern flies, as one urban environmentalist told The Times, “are inviting to get involved.” She hopes that civilian fighters will attract their representatives to pests and turn their attention to other invasive species.
Invasive pests are hardy. Rabbits in Australia became an ecological and economic disaster after they were introduced in the 19th century. Scientists have killed hundreds of millions of them by introducing the myxoma virus—the deadliest virus in vertebrates—but, as Carl Zimmer wrote in June, the rabbits adapted and started an evolutionary arms race.
But if New Yorkers can’t stop the lantern fly, there’s a bad ending: they feed on the skytree, a tough, stinky invader with whom the townspeople have a love-hate relationship.
