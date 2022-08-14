Your briefing on Monday: US lawmakers visit Taiwan

New US lawmakers visit Taiwan

A delegation of five US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan yesterday. Their visit comes less than two weeks after the controversial trip of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, that infuriated Beijing and sparked Chinese military exercises off the coast of Taiwan.

Taiwanese officials said they appreciate the show of US solidarity at a time of escalating tensions with Beijing. The US delegation planned to meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen today and consult with the Taiwan Legislature’s foreign affairs and national defense committees, Taiwan said.

China did not immediately respond, but the presence of five US lawmakers shortly after Pelosi’s visit could have sparked a backlash and possibly triggered more military exercises, analysts said.