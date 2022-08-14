Your briefing on Monday: US lawmakers visit Taiwan

Good morning. We cover US lawmakers’ visit to Taiwan and Salman Rushdie’s road to recovery.
New US lawmakers visit Taiwan
A delegation of five US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan yesterday. Their visit comes less than two weeks after the controversial trip of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, that infuriated Beijing and sparked Chinese military exercises off the coast of Taiwan.
Taiwanese officials said they appreciate the show of US solidarity at a time of escalating tensions with Beijing. The US delegation planned to meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen today and consult with the Taiwan Legislature’s foreign affairs and national defense committees, Taiwan said.
China did not immediately respond, but the presence of five US lawmakers shortly after Pelosi’s visit could have sparked a backlash and possibly triggered more military exercises, analysts said.
Context: After Pelosi’s visit, Beijing fired five missiles into the waters that are part of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, warning Japan and the US to come to Taiwan’s aid in the event of a conflict there. Last week, China completed a live-fire exercise that surrounded the island and simulated a blockade. But Taiwan didn’t seem to be scared, and China spared its economy.
Salman Rushdie is recovering
After Salman Rushdie was stabbed about 10 times during a speech on Friday, “the road to recovery has begun,” his agent said yesterday. Rushdie was taken off the ventilator and was able to speak a few words.
The 24-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon. Prosecutors said the attack was premeditated and targeted.
Rushdie is living relatively openly after years of semi-underground existence following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, which fictionalized portions of the life of the Prophet Muhammad. In 1989, about six months after the book was published, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the then leader of Iran, issued a decree known as a fatwa ordering Muslims to kill Rushdie.
Details: According to his agent, the attack could cause the author to lose an eye, damage his liver, and damage the nerves in his arm.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Background: In 1991, a Japanese translator of The Satanic Verses was mortally wounded. The crime remains unsolved. The novel’s Italian translator, its Norwegian publisher, and the Turkish writer who published the passage all survived attempts on their lives.
Year of the Taliban
After a year of Taliban rule, Afghanistan seems to have stepped back in time, my colleagues write in their analysis. For many Afghans, especially women in the cities, the sense of loss was devastating.
Two decades of US-funded reforms have been reversed by tighter restrictions on daily life, reinforced by police state tactics such as door-to-door searches and arbitrary arrests. Schools and jobs are once again restricted to women. Music was banned and beards were mandatory for men, an echo of the first Taliban rule in the 1990s.
“Now this is gone – all this,” said Zakiya Zahadat, 24, who worked at the ministry after graduating. According to her, she is currently mostly at home. “We have lost the ability to choose what we want.”
International isolation exacerbates the economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which could deepen after US officials this month accused the Taliban of harboring an al-Qaeda leader. But in one respect, the country has improved: it is largely at peace after decades of war that upended the lives of, in particular, rural Afghans.
Background: Here are photos of last year’s Taliban offensive with context and reflections from our bureau chief in Kabul.
Profiles: A group of Afghan employees of our Kabul Bureau are adjusting to life after being evacuated to the United States. Their new life is not easy, but full of opportunities.
Asian-Pacific area
Anime idealizes intimacy and romance, but tends to be especially modest in its depiction of physical encounters.
In this way, hugs have taken on a symbolic meaning, writes Maya Phillips in an essay filled with video. This is often a different kind of ending, especially when the characters are hugging while falling in the air.
The fate of “comfort women”
Photographer Tsukasa Yajima, known for his poignant and poignant portraits of ex-sex slaves of Japanese soldiers during World War II, has been praised for exposing South Korea’s attitudes towards “comfort women”. But it also comes at a cost.
He recently exposed poor conditions at South Korea’s most famous survivor shelter, the Exchange House, where he runs an international outreach program. Together with South Korean staff, Yajima described how donations intended for the well-being of survivors enriched South Korea’s largest and most influential Buddhist order, the Jogye.
An investigation by a joint team of government officials and civilian experts confirmed most of the whistleblowers’ allegations and more, and it led to criminal charges. Angry donors sued the Exchange House.
Yajima, a Japanese citizen, has suffered backlash from former and current employees of the shelter. Whistleblowers face dozens of libel suits and other lawsuits; four of them quit last month after complaining of harassment. But Yajima insisted on staying.
