Your briefing on Monday: Russia seeks support in Africa

We cover Russia’s campaign to mobilize support in Africa and the WHO’s decision to declare a global monkeypox emergency.
Russia seeks support in Africa
Senior Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov has traveled to four African countries – Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo – seeking to blame the West for war-related grain shortages that fuel fears of famine.
It is likely to find a receptive audience in a region seeking to maintain access to Russian exports despite pressure from the West. Seeing no benefit in alienating either side, several African countries have tried to simply stay out of the conflict.
The global grain shortage caused by the war is likely to ease on Friday as Russia agreed to a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey allowing Ukraine to export its grain. However, the next morning, Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian port of Odessa, raising questions about Moscow’s intention to stick to the deal.
News from the war in Ukraine:
According to Human Rights Watch, the Russian military tortured and beat civilians in areas of southern Ukraine that they control.
Maxim Butkevich made a name for himself in Ukraine by speaking out for refugees and IDPs. But since his arrest in late June, his reputation has made him vulnerable to abuse.
During an 80-day siege of the sprawling Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, the relentless Russian attack was met with unrelenting Ukrainian resistance, resulting in unfathomable horror. Here is the history of the battle.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
The World Health Organization over the weekend called monkeypox, which has spread to 75 countries in just a few weeks and infected more than 16,000 people, a global health emergency.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, overturned the decision of a group of advisers who could not reach consensus to declare a “public health emergency of international concern”. This distinction, which has been used seven times over the past 15 years, is currently used to describe two other diseases: Covid-19 and polio. Monkeypox has been a concern in some African countries for many years and has only recently spread throughout the world.
Nearly all infections outside of Africa have occurred among men who have sex with men. Many in the LGBTQ community say monkeypox is not getting the attention it deserves, a reminder of the early days of the HIV epidemic.
What does it mean: The WHO declaration signals the need for a coordinated international response, such as investing significant resources in fighting the outbreak and encouraging countries to share vaccines, treatments and other key resources.
A Chinese rocket will fall to the ground. Nobody knows where.
On Sunday afternoon, China launched a massive Long March 5B rocket into space that carried new modules to the space station.
Now, within the next week or so, the 10-story, 23-ton rocket booster that was needed to launch the heavy payload will grab the attention of space watchers as it crashes back down to earth. Unless China secretly redesigns the missile, nothing will control where its debris will land.
The few tons of metal expected to survive all the way to the ground could end up anywhere along the path of the launch vehicle, including Los Angeles, New York, Cairo and Sydney. The likelihood of it hitting any human is low, but significantly higher than what many space experts consider acceptable.
Background: Space has enormous prestige for the Chinese government, which is the only country other than the US to have landed and operated a rover on Mars. “China has not done and has not done anything that the US has not already done in space,” said Joan Johnson-Freese, a professor at the US Naval War College. “But it’s reaching technical parity, which is very worrying for the US.”
Last year, Mohamed Mbugar Sarr became the first sub-Saharan African writer to win France’s top literary prize. The subject of his novel was the French literary establishment, which he describes with a mixture of harshness, derision and love. Now he wonders if the prizes are an endorsement or “a way to silence me.”
ART AND IDEAS
Finding a loan
The film One Second, directed by renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou, is about a prisoner who escapes from a labor camp. The plot follows the 2011 novel Lu Yanshi’s Criminal, written by Gelin Yan.
But when the film was released in 2020, Jan’s name was not in the credits or in promotional materials. She and her husband have begun asking companies in Asia, Europe, and North America to add her name, but have yet to receive a low-key response.
In the fall of 2018, Mr. Zhang’s literary adviser told Ms. Yan via WeChat that “One Second” could not identify “Criminal Lu Yanshi” based on screenshots of their correspondence. The consultant said that this could create legal problems for the director because he had an unrelated copyright dispute with a Chinese production company.
Yan, who has publicly criticized the Chinese government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, said she was not surprised to see her name removed. However, according to her, she thought that the companies involved in distributing and promoting the film outside of China might agree to pay tribute to her in some way.
PLAY, LOOK, EAT
