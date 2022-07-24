Your briefing on Monday: Russia seeks support in Africa

Russia seeks support in Africa

Senior Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov has traveled to four African countries – Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo – seeking to blame the West for war-related grain shortages that fuel fears of famine.

It is likely to find a receptive audience in a region seeking to maintain access to Russian exports despite pressure from the West. Seeing no benefit in alienating either side, several African countries have tried to simply stay out of the conflict.

The global grain shortage caused by the war is likely to ease on Friday as Russia agreed to a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey allowing Ukraine to export its grain. However, the next morning, Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian port of Odessa, raising questions about Moscow’s intention to stick to the deal.