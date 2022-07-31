Your briefing on Monday: civilians in Donetsk urged to evacuate

We cover Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Asia and urge Ukrainian civilians to evacuate to the east.
Zelensky urged civilians in the east to evacuate
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians in the Donetsk region to leave their homes after months of relentless Russian bombing.
The call to leave as Russian shelling continues to kill civilians is the first time the Ukrainian government has issued such a broad directive. By doing this before winter set in, he sought to give people time to move and prevent an unmanageable crisis later.
“The sooner this is done, the more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” he said of the evacuation.
Russia’s plan: In Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, local leaders are forcing civilians to accept Russian rule and arresting those who resist. What follows is a 21st-century version of President Vladimir Putin’s war of conquest: a massive “referendum.”
War casualties: One of the richest businessmen in Ukraine Oleksiy Vadatursky and his wife were killed during the shelling of the port city of Nikolaev.
Pelosi heads to Singapore amid growing concern in Taiwan
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is expected to attend a cocktail reception in Singapore today. It was the first stop on her carefully tracked tour of Asia, which had both Washington and Beijing excited about the possibility of a stop in Taiwan.
Plans during Pelosi’s trip remained almost completely secret. But on Sunday, she confirmed she would be accompanied by a small congressional delegation on visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to “focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific.” However, her office did not say anything about plans to visit Taiwan.
While it remains unclear exactly how China would react to such a stoppage, the Chinese military announced it would conduct a live ammunition exercise on Saturday in the waters of southeastern Fujian province, about 80 miles from Taiwan. On Sunday, a Chinese air force spokesman said the country’s fighter jets had circled Taiwan to strengthen its ability to defend territorial integrity.
Quote: Responding to a reporter’s question recently about Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan, President Biden said “the military doesn’t think it’s a good idea right now.”
Background: Taiwan is the hottest spot in US-China relations. In June, Beijing upped the ante by declaring jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait. Here’s a look at the issues surrounding Pelosi’s proposed trip.
Global Issues Challenge the Rising Left in Latin America
Since 2018, when Andres Manuel López Obrador was elected in Mexico, Latin American politics has been moving rapidly to the left. Soon, each of the region’s six largest economies will be run by leaders elected on left-wing platforms.
But these leaders, often driven to power by ardor against the incumbent and anger over chronic poverty, are facing grim global conditions that could undermine their campaign promises. The European war has sent the cost of commodities skyrocketing, making life more painful for already suffering voters and robbing much of the goodwill once enjoyed by presidents.
In Argentina, where Alberto Fernandez took over from a right-wing president in late 2019, protesters took to the streets amid rising prices. Chile’s Gabriel Boric, who took office in March, has plummeted in approval ratings as the country records its highest inflation in more than a generation.
In the region: Guatemalan authorities have arrested an award-winning journalist and raided the offices of the newspaper he founded, in the latest sign of intensifying political crackdown on attempts to expose bribery within the Guatemalan government.
LAST NEWS
world News
Reverend Tomasz Kancelarczyk is trying to dissuade Polish women from abortion, which has been banned in the country for almost 30 years, but remains common. He says his most effective tool is what the state has largely neglected: helping single mothers by providing shelter, food vouchers and lawyers to go after violent partners.
Lives lived: Fidel Ramos, the former president of the Philippines, was considered a ruthless henchman of Ferdinand Marcos until he broke with the dictator and led the country to an economic boom. He died Sunday in Manila at the age of 94.
ART AND IDEAS
It’s all on TV
In South Korea, where the taboo against seeking psychiatric help is deeply rooted, psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young has destigmatized therapy and gained notoriety in an unusual way: she broadcasts her techniques on television.
The latest version of her show “My Golden Children” was launched in 2020 and is now one of the most popular reality programs in South Korea. The show’s success — along with a portfolio of books, videos and lectures over the past two decades — has earned Dr. Oh the nickname “God of Parenting.”
In South Korea, only one in 55 adults received treatment in 2021, compared to one in five in America. South Koreans are reaffirming Dr. Oh’s role in destigmatizing psychiatric treatment, and the fact that some of them are willing to share their struggles on her show is a cultural tipping point. Practitioners say it’s getting easier to convince South Koreans to get therapy or take medication.
“She’s the mother you wish you had as a child,” said Dr. Yesi Yoon, a Korean-American psychiatrist.
PLAY, LOOK, EAT
