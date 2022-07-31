Your briefing on Monday: civilians in Donetsk urged to evacuate

Zelensky urged civilians in the east to evacuate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians in the Donetsk region to leave their homes after months of relentless Russian bombing.

The call to leave as Russian shelling continues to kill civilians is the first time the Ukrainian government has issued such a broad directive. By doing this before winter set in, he sought to give people time to move and prevent an unmanageable crisis later.

“The sooner this is done, the more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” he said of the evacuation.