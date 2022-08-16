New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

special: Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin slammed the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) proposals that attempt to cast President George Washington as “the father of our nation” on statewide tests.

Washington and fellow Founding President James Madison faced an epithetical chopping block, according to the two VDOE proposals.

These proposals would have placed Washington’s “Father of Our Country” and Madison’s “Father of the Constitution” titles on state education standards.

VIRGINIA GOV. Youngkin, a rising GOP star, is set to hit the campaign trail supporting fellow Republicans

Youngkin said in a phone interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday that he disagreed with proposals to target the two Virginia presidents, proposals that came from his predecessor’s administration.

“I believe we should tell our history accurately, the good and the bad,” Youngkin said.

“And part of the history we’re going to tell is that our founding fathers, including George Washington and James Madison, and don’t forget Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry and others, played extraordinary roles in the founding of our nation,” Youngkin continued.

The governor said his administration will “reinforce” the role of the Founding Fathers in the making of America and that Virginia will tell America’s history “accurately and completely.”

VDOE told local reporters on Tuesday that the proposals include This was an “inadvertent” mistake .

The Virginia governor also said he is excited about his plans to campaign for Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, noting the current political climate in the blue state is “similar to what we saw in Virginia last year.”

“It’s not Republican versus Democrat Democrat, but the citizens of Michigan want to see real change in education, to see crime go down, to see the cost of living better managed,” the Old Dominion governor said. “And we saw the exact same thing last year in Virginia.”

Dixon has made education a key aspect of her campaign, as Youngkin did against Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 gubernatorial race. Youngkin said he believes GOP candidates across the country will place more emphasis on education.

“This is a moment for Republican candidates to recognize that this is a Republican agenda. And education is what Virginians voted for last year and the American people are looking for,” Youngkin said. “Parents are important, and what a lot of people in this country are seeing is a systematic effort to keep bureaucrats and politicians between parents and their children, and the idea that parents should be separated from their children.”

Youngkin said education is not a “Republican versus Democrat” issue, and that America is at a point “relegating parents to the primary role in their children’s education.”

“And this is the moment for Republican candidates to really distinguish themselves,” he added.

Dixon is running against incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been at odds since being elected in 2018 on decisions ranging from nursing homes to education.

Youngkin too Reports touched upon The lawsuit, which alleges he failed to pay taxes on $8.5 million during a business restructuring of his former firm Carlyle Group, denounced the report as “false” and said he had paid his taxes.

“First of all, the claims are wrong,” said Youngkin, who retired from Carlyle Group two years ago. “And I just want to be extremely clear: I paid taxes on this income.”

Youngkin will be stumping for Dixon later this month in Michigan as she seeks to unseat Whitmer.