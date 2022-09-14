New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Cenk Uygur, founder and host of the progressive outlet “The Young Turks,” condemned the leftist rhetoric against the police in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Will the people who came up with the slogan ‘defund the police’ admit they were wrong? It was a very hostile construct,” he said in the post. “You don’t speak for the left. And neither do the counter-productive ‘abolish prisons’ pushers. Polls show that almost no one on the left agrees with you.”

Uygur further warned that those who use such rhetoric do not speak for the American left as a whole.

“You can’t claim to speak for the left if the polls show that real people on the left don’t like your ideas,” he claimed. “And if they like your ideas, but you confuse them by making them look bad with names and framing, that’s on you. Do better.”

In the summer of 2020, however, when riots broke out across the country, his rhetoric was very different.

“I’m done. I now support #DefundThePolice 100%. I already agree with the gist of the argument and now I’m down for the framing too,” he tweeted on June 25, 2020. “There is no reform or transformation that can fix this. We need to restart and completely rebuild policing in this country.”

This came shortly after he said he preferred the slogan “Transform Policing” because “it’s much stronger than just reform but not as distracting as defunding.”

President Joe Biden himself has sounded a more pro-police message in recent months after saying some funding should be “completely” redirected from police.

He traveled to Pennsylvania late last month and announced to a crowd, “I’m against cheating the police, I’m against paying the FBI.”