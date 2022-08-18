Young people can’t believe I played for Chelsea

gramUS Poyet is on standby. He says it himself. Such is the nature of the international manager: periods of intensive work are replaced by vacuum before the next break. Poyet was appointed head coach of Greece in February, and he got off to a great start, winning all four games in the Nations League without conceding a single goal. The lively Uruguayan lives in Athens, but his thoughts are never far from London, the city he calls his “real home”.

Chelsea were also on hold this year as Roman Abramovich was forced to transfer ownership, leaving Chelsea without a rudder and an uncertain future, until Todd Boley finally bought the club for £4.25bn in May. Things have changed at Stamford Bridge since then, with players and staff leaving as Boly made his mark.

Chief among those who left was domineering centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who moved to Real Madrid. It remains to be seen what hole his absence will make, although Poyet fears it will be significant. “It’s going to be huge for a lot of reasons,” says the 54-year-old. “He swallowed everything and waited for his chance under Lampard. Then he came back so strong under Tuchel and showed the world his worth.

“And look where he goes, he goes to Real Madrid. It doesn’t look like he went home and retired. He goes to one of the best clubs, if not the best club in the world. This is the level of the player they will miss. It’s an opportunity for someone else, but I don’t think you’re going to compare someone to Rudiger.”

Rudiger is not the only famous player to leave Chelsea this summer. Romelu Lukaku, signed by Chelsea for £97.5m a year ago, has returned to Inter on loan after a poor season. Poyet, who made 143 appearances for Chelsea, said it was a huge shame that Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge would be seen as a failure. “In October and November, Chelsea lost Lukaku and Lukaku lost the chance to return to Chelsea,” says Poyet. “In the first two months, he was outstanding. He was fresh, agile, strong, straightforward, and made a great impression.

“Then he got a little injury and gave a famous interview [in which Lukaku said he was ‘not happy’ with his situation at Chelsea]. Since then, it seemed to me that relationships and feelings within the club make life difficult for everyone, especially Lukaku. He was outstanding at the beginning last season, absolutely fantastic, but after all the rumors and social media goofs, it affected everyone at the club. The player has not returned to the previous level. Something didn’t work out.

Photograph: Francis Glibbury/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

“It shows the world that no matter how good you are, in any sport there aren’t many players that you move to a new club, and because you were good at the previous club, you will be good at others too.” next. So many things affect your performance.”

Poyet sees Tuchel as the right manager for Chelsea, but he was disappointed at how far the team had fallen last season, threatening to challenge for the title in the opening weeks of the campaign. “I thought Chelsea were playing to win the Premier League last year,” says Poyet. “After winning the Champions League and adding Lukaku, I thought they were ready to challenge the Premier League. And they didn’t. But they were close to winning trophies, which is what Chelsea should be doing: playing for trophies. I’m sure they’re trying to make the right decisions with new people to try and win a trophy this season.”

This is a new era for Chelsea after 19 years under Roman Abramovich. Poyet recalls life at Chelsea before the arrival of the Russian with his billions. Poyet signed for the club in 1997, having arrived from Real Zaragoza, where he won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1995, beating Arsenal in the final when Nayim scored from midfield. Poyet had played for Chelsea under Ken Bates and left a year before Abramovich made it to SW6, but the oligarch’s influence on the club hasn’t escaped him.

Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images/Reuters

“When I was there, we were a very good team; we played very good football, won trophies, but something was missing,” says Poyet. “Jose Mourinho was very important to Chelsea, but mostly before and after Abramovich. The combination with Mourinho was spectacular – absolutely key.

“It went slowly in the 90s under Ken Bates. They got better. But then Chelsea took it to another level under Abramovich. Young people in Uruguay can’t believe that I played for Chelsea because they think about this is Chelsea! They say: “And you? And you?!”. This shows the reputation of Chelsea around the world at the present time. He may not have the history of some of the other top teams in Europe, but thanks to Abramovich they are at the same level – and that’s great.

“I want to wish him good luck,” he says of Boeli. “They need some luck. They are going to spend money because he is not going to come to Chelsea and not try to help the team. The problem is that the first few moves are the hardest. It’s like comparing when you’re about to buy your first car. You want this one, but you want one that’s a little more expensive. It’s the same with the players. You end up talking about Neymar and Ronaldo and that’s a problem because you have to think about what’s best for the team – the combination of what the manager needs and what the club needs.”

Poyet spent four years at Chelsea where he won an FA Cup, another European Cup Winners’ Cup and a Super Cup. As he looks into the future of his beloved club, one concern outweighs the others. “If you get 10 Chelsea fans right now and ask their starting line-up, I don’t think you’ll have two of the same, and that’s a problem. The best teams in the world, you know 95% of the team. I don’t think anyone knows about it for Chelsea and it’s a bit worrying.”

With so many crossings at Stamford Bridge at the moment there is one thing they are no longer and that is that they are on standby.