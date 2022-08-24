Young people are using marijuana and hallucinogens at an all-time high rate

Enlarge this image switch title Mary Altaffer/AP

Young people are using more weed and hallucinogens than ever before.

Number of people aged 19 to 30 who reported using a particular are at their highest level since 1988.when the National Institutes of Health first started the survey.

“Young people are at a critical stage in their lives and are honing their ability to make informed choices,” said Dr. Nora Volkov, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, an NIH subsidiary. “Understanding how substance use can influence formative choices in adolescence is critical to helping new generations succeed.”

The latest data was collected from April 2021 to October 2021.

marijuana use

The number of young people who said in 2021 that they had used marijuana in the past year (43%), last month (29%) or daily (11%) was the highest ever recorded.

Daily usage, defined in the study as 20 or more times within 30 days, has risen from 8% in 2016.

The number of young people who said they used marijuana vapes last month has reached pre-pandemic levels after falling in 2020. It doubled from 6% in 2017 to 12% in 2021.

Use of hallucinogens

The percentage of young people who said they had used hallucinogens in the last year has been fairly constant over the past few decades, until 2020, when the rate of use began to skyrocket.

In 2021, 8% of young people said they had used hallucinogens in the past year, the highest since the study began in 1988.

Hallucinogens reported included LSD, mescaline, peyote, mushrooms, phencyclidine, and MDMA (aka molly or ecstasy).

Only the decline in MDMA consumption decreased from 5% in 2020 to 3% in 2021.

Other substances

Alcohol was the most popular substance in the study, although daily alcohol consumption has declined over the past 10 years.

But binge drinking, which the organization defines as drinking five or more drinks in a row in the past two weeks, is on the rise again after hitting an all-time low in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heavy drinking — 10 or more drinks in a row in the past two weeks — has steadily risen over the past decade, reaching its highest level since 2005 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the use of nicotine vapes among young people is still on the rise – its prevalence has nearly tripled from 6% in 2017, when it was first measured, to 16% in 2021.

Over the past decade, the consumption of nicotine cigarettes and opioids has declined.