Young Americans are living longer at home. We want to hear your stories about why

Do you want to move into your own home? If so, what could help you achieve this?

Do you want to move into your own house? If so, what could help you achieve this?

Are you between 18 and 34 years old and live in a multi-generation family? Waiting for your reply.

A recent study done Pew Research Center found that young Americans are much more likely to live in multi-generational families than they were 50 years ago, with student debt and rising housing costs among the reasons.

Separate research from credit karma in June also cited the cost of living as a key reason why young people do not move into their own homes sooner.

Have you made the decision to live in your childhood home longer? Or did you leave and then return to the family home in your 20s or 30s?

By submitting your Submissions to us, you agree that you have read, understood and accepted the following terms and conditions regarding the content and information (your “Submissions”) that you provide to National Public Radio (“NPR”, “us”, or “our”):

Subject to the following terms, NPR may publish your Content in any media or format and/or use it for journalistic and/or commercial purposes in general, and may permit others to do so.

You agree that:

  • You are legally responsible for your Submission. You represent that you are eighteen (18) years of age or older or, if you are under the age of 18, you have the consent of your parent or guardian to submit your Application to NPR and agree to these terms.
  • You retain any copyright you may have in your Submission. By providing us with your Content, you grant us a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide license to use, copy, host, index, cache, tag, code, edit, transmit, adapt, modify, publish, translate. , publicly display, publicly perform, create derivative works of, make available, communicate and distribute your Submission (in whole or in part) and/or incorporate it into other works in any form, medium or technology now known or developed in future. By providing your Submission, you warrant that you have the right to grant this license. The license may be sub-licensed by NPR to our members, partners and other third parties.
  • Your Submission may be distributed through any and all NPR distribution platforms, including broadcasts, podcasts, NPR.org, NPR member stations, and other third party distribution platforms that NPR may use.
  • You may disclose your personal information to NPR at your discretion as part of your Submission, and you understand that the personal information you submit may be shared publicly as described above.
  • Your Submission may be used for commercial purposes, including marketing and promotion, by NPR or other third parties.
  • We may edit, add, delete or otherwise modify your Submission (or any part thereof) in any manner we deem appropriate, in our sole discretion for journalistic purposes (for example, we may edit your Submission for length and style and/or use it or include it in related stories). We may take any of these actions whether or not your Application has been published. We are not required to do any of this.
  • Your Submission does not plagiarize or otherwise infringe any copyright, moral rights or any other intellectual property rights or similar rights of third parties. For example, you must not submit any recordings or photographs of any type unless you are the copyright owner or have the copyright owner’s appropriate consent.
  • Your representation is truthful and not misleading. It relates to your own authentic personal experience and/or is based on your own knowledge.
  • You have read and agree to our general Operating conditions. Have you read and understood our Privacy Policy.

