Young Americans are living longer at home. We want to hear your stories about why

Are you between 18 and 34 years old and live in a multi-generation family? Waiting for your reply.

A recent study done Pew Research Center found that young Americans are much more likely to live in multi-generational families than they were 50 years ago, with student debt and rising housing costs among the reasons.

Separate research from credit karma in June also cited the cost of living as a key reason why young people do not move into their own homes sooner.

Have you made the decision to live in your childhood home longer? Or did you leave and then return to the family home in your 20s or 30s?

Please fill out the form below and a producer or reporter will contact you.

