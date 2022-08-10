You tip your barber, but what about your mechanic? Expect to see more creepy ends

You are probably tipping the person who cuts your hair. Should you do the same for the person who mows your lawn?

Customers are increasingly seeing tips at card machines in industries where tips have never been included in the price, from auto shops to fast food giants like Subway and Domino’s.

This phenomenon, dubbed “tipping spread”, leaves some consumers with a bad taste, who have spoken online about being asked if they would like to pay an additional 15 percent or more on top of the price of a product. takeaway pizza , oil change or propane tank filling .

“Tipping is being distributed in more and more places, so where we weren’t previously offered to tip, it’s now much more common,” says Simon Peck, Associate Professor at the Gustavson School at the University of Victoria. business, which research practices .

As customers stop carrying cash around with them, it’s easier than ever for any business to ask for a little extra cash by adding an automated prompt—what psychologists call “tip push” – to your card payment machine.

With fewer customers carrying cash, companies are moving away from traditional tip jars on the counter to add tips to their payment cards. Pictured here is a tip jar at a Vancouver cafe on April 30, 2019. (Jan Zeschki/CBC)

A decade ago, the tip feature in payment machines was “overdue” for most businesses, says Alex Povolotsky, co-owner of PBH Canada, a provider of vending machines and other merchant services.

Today, the tipping feature is activated automatically for bars and restaurants, but other businesses are increasingly requesting it as well.

“Everyone can have it — in a bakery, a taxi driver, a car mechanic, a supermarket,” says Povolotsky.

“It’s definitely a reward”

Gilbert Mofle is one such mechanic. When he and a business partner bought and acquired a car clinic in Ottawa earlier this year, the card payment machine was already tip-activated and they decided to keep it that way.

“As a mechanic, you have people who appreciate the fact that you worked on their car and they will give you a small tip, but that’s not very common,” Mofleh says. “When that happens, it’s definitely a reward, like you’ve done a good job.”

He says few customers complain about the possibility of a tip, but he tries to skip it before handing over the car if it’s a particularly expensive job.

“I don’t want a tip added to the $2,000 bill.”

Canadians tend to tip their barbers and barbers, but not workers in other professions. Here, a woman gets her hair cut in Magdeburg, Germany on March 1, 2021. (Ronnie Hartmann/dpa/Associated Press)

But why do Canadians tend to tip their barber and not their mechanic?

Mofle considered the question for a second.

“If I had to guess, I would say because of the costs,” he said. “When you go to the hairdresser, you will spend $100, maybe $200, maybe less… [the price] was $2,000.”

Option or expectation?

The controversy creeps into other service industries as well: most people pay a bartender a dollar or two to serve a beer, but what about a liquor store clerk?

In British Columbia private liquor stores and some Winnipeg independent liquor stores, it’s not uncommon to see a tip option at the checkout, especially at establishments that share their license with a hotel.

“As far as I remember, we always had tips,” says Arlene Guillemette, longtime CEO of the Tudor Liquor Store in Surrey, British Columbia, where tips are shared among shop workers.

This sometimes draws backlash from customers who don’t normally shop at private liquor stores, but many regulars are happy to contribute, she says.

“There was a period when our cars broke down, we got new ones, and the tip option was not enabled, and the customers were basically like, ‘Hey, where’s the tip option?’

“So we’re putting it back on.”

Some customers are disappointed that a wider range of businesses, including fast food companies, auto services and liquor stores, have added tipping capabilities to their payment machines, as depicted in Regina on May 15, 2019. (Brian Eneas/CBC)

Both Moflech and Guillemette say that clients shouldn’t feel like their business should tip: it’s an opportunity, not an expectation.

“The most important [thing] is to tip your waiters and delivery drivers,” Mofleh said. – Tipping is optional and does not matter if [worker] don’t rely on it.”

Continuing creep tip creep

There is limited research into what is driving more businesses and sectors to settle for tips, but Peck suggests the pandemic is a likely factor.

“There was a moment when people wanted to express their gratitude to the life support workers. [through tipping]“, he says, pointing out that many businesses have stopped accepting cash for hygiene reasons.

Inflation is another likely factor: Faced with rising costs, employers may see tips as a way to satisfy workers’ demands for higher wages without actually increasing their wages, he says.

“We will still see a lower price on the sticker, we will still buy the product and then add 10-20% after – it can be annoying but people do it anyway and it is often cheaper for the company than it should be. pay this wage.

Simon Peck, an associate professor at the Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria, says the “tipping sprawl” is likely to continue without a public discussion of tip culture. (UVic Photo Services)

Although a small number of businesses are moving in the opposite direction, give up advice in favor of higher wages Peck says he expects tipping to be extended to more and more businesses unless there is a wider public discussion about where, when and why we tip.

Povolotsky agrees that it’s time to rethink the situation. He personally would rather have workers paid a living wage than rely on tips processed by his terminals at points of sale.

“I just hope that tipping culture dictates – no pun intended – tips for really good service, and not by default, because then the point of tipping is lost.”