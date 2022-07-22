‘You should never go full Rams’: How analytics can help Vikings’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah embrace uncertainty

EAGAN, Minn. – Kwesi Adofo-Mensah climbs the stairs to the balcony overlooking the Vikings’ spacious practice fields and enters his glass-enclosed office. It’s the headquarters for a 40-year-old general manager to run a business, but he never reaches his desk. The lanky former Princeton basketball player sat instead at a round conference table, ready to converse.

Another organized team activity practice just ended. The Vikings spent the afternoon drilling spread concepts and tempo variances, with head coach Kevin O’Connell keen to force offense and pressure the defense with different personnel groups. Adofo-Mensah is in action, and he’s two minutes and apart from the sideline inches from red-zone work. He watches quietly, the football spinning between his hands.

This clear-skied, sunny May afternoon provides a stark reminder of how much has changed since the end of the Vikings’ frigid season. Minnesota is coming off their 8-9 campaign with a new head coach, general manager and offensive system leading the way, with the team failing to reach the playoffs in four years.. Furthermore, the Vikings’ transition does not resemble the recent transition pattern of many NFL teams. Despite the NFL’s offseason of seismic quarterback movement, Kirk Cousins ​​remains the passer-in-chief. Adofo-Mensah wonders if he made the right decision.

“I’ll be honest,” he told USA TODAY Sports while sitting at his office conference table. “The one asset you don’t want to burn is the quarterback.”

He aims not to take a shot at quarterback coming off a 4,221-yard, 33-touchdown-to-seven-interception season and, in fact, believes he has a “good quarterback.” But “we don’t have Tom Brady,” Adofo-Mensah admits, and “we don’t have Pat(Rick) Mahomes.” He has to ask: Will the Vikings quarterback fit the bill forever?

“(The Super Bowl) is more likely to be won if you have a quarterback,” Adofo-Mensah said. “It’s rare to have that quarterback.”

If this sounds like the beginning of a logic problem, the quantitatively minded Adofo-Mensah actually attacks his new role from probabilistic frameworks. The former Wall Street commodities trader and Stanford economics master’s graduate initially built his NFL reputation on astute decision-making and empirical analysis. When the Vikings interviewed GM candidates in January, management was drawn to his tenets of “consensus building and informed practice,” his tireless commitment to covering up his blindness. A team tied for an NFL record with 14 one-score games wanted a decisive edge.

Adofo-Mensah is no rookie in professional football. But he believes his quantitative lens sets him apart from his peers.

“On the math side, I hope it doesn’t come across as arrogant, but I speak better than any other GM,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I don’t know if I talk (football) better than them, but my worst is better than their worst. You know what I mean? So my ability to communicate in every room of the football building makes me stand out.

“And now: you have to build a football team.”

The numbers work

Adofo-Mensah was pursuing his doctorate in economics at Stanford before joining the 49ers football research and development department in 2013. For the next six years, first as a manager and then as a director, he produced analyzes of performance and strategy. Advising the club’s decision tree on player acquisition and development. The 49ers bounced back from a 4-12 campaign in 2018 to a 13-3 finish and a Super Bowl berth. Adofo-Mensah figures the 49ers roster is actually pretty good in the 2019 season preview project. He did not assert that they would won the Super Bowl, but he insisted they could.

“There’s an entrance for championship talent,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I study these things. I know them. And if you don’t have them, you can’t win. That’s very binary.

“The way you get into this job is to delude yourself that you’re there.”

Adofo-Mensah’s talent threshold philosophies surprised Browns general manager Andrew Berry in a 2020 interview. Adofo-Mensah modeled, Berry told USA TODAY Sports, the roster structure of NFL teams that recently reached the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. How many All-Pro, Pro Bowl and starting-caliber players did the final eight clubs have each year? How does talent at different positions bolster a team’s “nontrivial chance” at a Super Bowl title, and is there a certain caliber that is nonnegotiable at any position? If so, how accurately can a team predict that anyway?

“I believe in decision science and our capabilities,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I don’t believe I can pick the next Pat Mahomes any better than anybody else. If you give me five chances, I think we’ll be good and get four out of five rather than three out of (others’) five. But one shot, your odds are at best 65%, so they study it.

“It’s a little overconfident to think we’re going to find the next one for sure.”

Berry hired Adofo-Mensah as vice president of football operations to continue the search for answers. The Browns’ new VP was a “big influence” when he traded up seven spots in the 2021 draft to secure Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoh at pick No. 52.

Owusu-Koramoh made 10 starts as a rookie before a high ankle sprain landed him on injured reserve. He forced two fumbles, deflected four passes and added 1 ½ sacks to a 76-tackle collection.

“(Adofo-Mensah) always stresses that we need to be humble when we’re making an educated guess,” Berry told USA TODAY Sports. “These are all bets. We really don’t know. It honestly allowed us to be a little more flexible on draft day because of that uncertainty.

No longer are prospects classified as expected role players, starters or difference makers. Adofo-Mensah reframed the conversation as a model of how a player’s strengths and weaknesses “predict a series of outcomes for this set of attributes for a particular player at this position,” Berry said. Quantitative analysis remains Adofo-Mensah’s self-described “love language.” But in Cleveland, he also deepened his tape evaluation and football communication.

“Sometimes the information comes in numbers and that’s great, and sometimes it comes as scouts reading reports and that’s great, too,” Adofo-Mensah said. “So I think my best skill is being multilingual and my ability to speak all those languages.”

‘You should never go to Full Rams’

Arriving in Minnesota, Adofo-Mensah worked to assess: How far from the talent threshold needed to compete are the 2021 Vikings? Does that evaluation dictate a drastic move at the sport’s most loaded position: quarterback?

The NFL watched as the Rams won their first Super Bowl season after dealing two first-round picks, a third and quarterback Jared Goff to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. This spring, the Broncos gave up two firsts, two seconds and three players for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. The Vikings extended Cousins ​​(with $70 million guaranteed through 2023 plus two more void years) before the Browns traded three firsts, a third, two fourths and fully guaranteed Deshaun Watson to a record-setting, $230 million contract.

“In my 10 years in the league going into 11 now, you’ve seen so many crazy things happen, you always have to keep an open mind that something can happen,” Cousins ​​told USA TODAY Sports. “But my expectation is that I’ll be here, we’ll do everything we can to win the World Championship this year. I think we are in that position. But now we have to put in the work and go do it. “

Adofo-Mensah described the plan as “competitive restructuring”. He believes the Vikings are close to the talent they need to compete in 2021, and that gives them a chance — not a guarantee, but a chance — to get their 2022 draft class over the hump. He took solace in knowing he wasn’t dramatically sacrificing the years the team needed to pay only rookie contract salaries to talents like Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson and offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland and Christian Darissa. O’Connell’s staff can take on the challenge of maximizing those assets, but Adofo-Mensah and his staff refuse to mortgage valuable draft picks. This Vikings team does not encourage “being aggressive for the sake of being aggressive” on the field or at the negotiating table.

“If it’s a seven-game series, yeah, the best team wins,” Adofo-Mensah said. “That’s why when you’re in team building, you never go full Rams. Because you have to give it three chances, four years. I know that’s hard for the fans to hear.

So for now, they make the best recipe possible with the ingredients available. The Vikings aim to rise from the middle of the pack thanks to moves that include hiring the quarterback-savvy O’Connell and pivoting to an offensive scheme that Jefferson described to USA TODAY Sports as “very predictable.” Defenders, including linebacker Eric Kendricks, have expressed a “pissed off” mentality after losing a league-high eight games by one score last year.

Adofo-Mensah considers systems thinking about football’s “interconnectedness” in hopes of determining ways an offense can reduce one negative run per game and one third-and-10; Ways the defense could lose a less explosive play and get off the field with one more drive before halftime. He sees O’Connell as a “problem-solver,” while O’Connell describes his GM as “the smartest guy in the room.” (O’Connell also insists he’s a “blackhead” by comparison.)

As Adofo-Mensah roams the sidelines and hallways, the football spinning and the mind racing, the players get the intellectual energy that emanates from him.

“He’s very smart (and) well-rounded,” cornerback Patrick Peterson told USA TODAY Sports. “He’s a mad scientist with his hand in the cooking pot all the time.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein.