type here...
TOP STORIES You may be eligible for an IRS refund if...
TOP STORIES

You may be eligible for an IRS refund if you file your tax return late during the pandemic.

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The IRS is refunding late filing penalties for 2019 and 2020 taxpayers as a form of COVID-19 relief.

Keith Srakocic/AP


hide title

toggle signature

Keith Srakocic/AP

The IRS is refunding late filing penalties for 2019 and 2020 taxpayers as a form of COVID-19 relief.

Keith Srakocic/AP

Individuals and businesses that have paid late filing fees for 2019 and 2020 will automatically receive a refund from the IRS.

The IRS estimates that it will recover more than $1.2 billion in non-filing penalties for approximately 1.6 million taxpayers. Most of the refunds will be sent by the end of September.

Tax agency announced last month that it will refund money fined by taxpayers for late filing of tax returns during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IRS faces backlog from last year as new tax filing season kicks off

Politics

The IRS is facing debt compared to last year

“The fine waiver issued today is another way the agency is supporting people during this unprecedented time,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in an August statement announcing the refund.

The IRS said the issuance of the refund would also allow the agency to “focus its resources on processing overdue tax returns and taxpayer correspondence” ahead of the 2023 filing season.

How will the return work?

Late filing taxpayers are usually charged a penalty of 5% of their monthly debt, up to a maximum of 25% of their unpaid tax bill.

There is no need to contact the agency with a request for a refund. The IRS says the refund will be sent automatically.

Taxpayers who were billed for a late enrollment fee but never paid it will be charged.

The IRS just received $80 billion in amplification. Big goal? Chasing rich tax evaders

Economy

The IRS just received $80 billion in amplification. Big goal? Chasing rich tax evaders

According to the IRS, fines for non-payment are non-refundable.

The vast majority of refunds will be sent by check, while a small percentage of taxpayers will receive refunds via direct deposit. according to the Taxpayer Protection Servicean independent entity within the IRS.

To be eligible for a refund under the program, individuals and businesses must file their 2019 and 2020 year-end tax returns no later than September 30, 2022. The Taxpayer Protection Service encourages taxpayers to file electronically.

Previous articlePolitico’s senior editor calls for pro-Trump lawmakers to include their votes to ‘overturn the election’
Next articleBuffy Sainte Marie celebrates music, indigenous people and activism in TIFF documentary

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A South Carolina tipster has reported the disappearance of Melissa Highland, who disappeared from Texas 51 years ago.

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 10 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Fetterman to hold campaign rally with Planned Parenthood on 9/11 anniversary

closer Video Mehmet Oz doubled down on attacking Fetterman for withdrawing from...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kentucky bounces back to lose second straight game due to ‘NCAA matter’: Report

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

In the aftermath of the tragic stabbings in Sasuke, indigenous leaders are calling for their own police force.

Cree chief James Smith Wally Burns reacted after speaking at a press conference on Thursday, a day after...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News