You may be eligible for an IRS refund if you file your tax return late during the pandemic.

Individuals and businesses that have paid late filing fees for 2019 and 2020 will automatically receive a refund from the IRS.

The IRS estimates that it will recover more than $1.2 billion in non-filing penalties for approximately 1.6 million taxpayers. Most of the refunds will be sent by the end of September.

Tax agency announced last month that it will refund money fined by taxpayers for late filing of tax returns during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fine waiver issued today is another way the agency is supporting people during this unprecedented time,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in an August statement announcing the refund.

The IRS said the issuance of the refund would also allow the agency to “focus its resources on processing overdue tax returns and taxpayer correspondence” ahead of the 2023 filing season.

How will the return work?

Late filing taxpayers are usually charged a penalty of 5% of their monthly debt, up to a maximum of 25% of their unpaid tax bill.

There is no need to contact the agency with a request for a refund. The IRS says the refund will be sent automatically.

Taxpayers who were billed for a late enrollment fee but never paid it will be charged.

According to the IRS, fines for non-payment are non-refundable.

The vast majority of refunds will be sent by check, while a small percentage of taxpayers will receive refunds via direct deposit. according to the Taxpayer Protection Servicean independent entity within the IRS.

To be eligible for a refund under the program, individuals and businesses must file their 2019 and 2020 year-end tax returns no later than September 30, 2022. The Taxpayer Protection Service encourages taxpayers to file electronically.